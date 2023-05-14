Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler, Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio Live Fight Stream on ESPN

Now Boxing

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler Top Rank May 12 2023
Janibek Alimkhanuly (left) and Steven Butler

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN presented by AutoZone presents Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler and Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio, a world championship doubleheader on Saturday night at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA.

The Top Rank Boxing event will be shown multiple platforms on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ live streaming service online.

In the main event undefeated Kazak puncher Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) puts his WBO middleweight title on the line against Canadian contender Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs).

Janibek is one of Top Rank’s most exciting fighters, he always brings the action and uses a highly offensive boxing style that keeps the fans entertained.

His main goal is to unify all the belts at 160 pounds but for now he has to get past a very tough challenger in Steven Butler.

Butler is ready to win championship gold and he has a tall task in front of him because if he doesn’t have his defense in order he could get clipped and hit with multiple combos by Janibek.

This will be a good styles match up and Butler also believes in his power and aims to make the champion gain his respect early on.

In the co-main event for the vacant WBO bantamweight title is up for grabs, Australian challenger Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) and the hard-hitting Filipino contender Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) will fight for the chance to become first time champions.

Top Rank Fight Card
Middleweight Championship – Janibek Alimkhanuly (Champ) vs. Steven Butler (WBO Title)
Bantamweight Championship – Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio (Vacant WBO Title)
Lightweight – Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Derrick Murray
Super Featherweight – Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco
Middleweight – Javier Martinez vs. Joeshon James
Welterweight – Brian Norman Jr vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos
Super Featherweight – Haven Brady Jr vs. D’Angelo Fuentes
Featherweight – Amado Vargas vs. Bernardo Manzano
Featherweight – Ruben Villa vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler, Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio begins at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on Saturday, May 13, 2023 on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and Live Stream on ESPN+.

