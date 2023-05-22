New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) “Resurgence” Mercedes Mone Live Stream Online

New Japan Pro Wrestling returns to the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California with NJPW Resurgence featuring former WWE champion Shasha Banks now known as Mercedes Mone.

This is the second Resurgence event and it will be stacked with action from top to bottom including the inaugural Strong Women’s Championship tournament to crown the winner of the first ever champion.

The Strong Women’s Championship Tournament will feature four tough women wrestlers Mercedes Mone, Stephanie Vaquer, Momo Kohgo, and Willow Nightingale.

The semifinals matches happen early in the night and the winners will face each other in the main event finals match and will be the first ever Strong Women’s Champion.

Also on the card is the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Number one contender’s tournament match between Will Ospreay and Hiroshi Tanahashi, the winner will face Lance Archer on June 4th at Dominion in Osaka Jo Hall in Japan.

Pro Wrestling fans will enjoy tag tea matches, a special street fight bout, and other singles matches on the NJPW Resurgence Pay-Per-View.

NJPW “Resurgence” Line Up

Singles Match – Bateman vs. The DKC

Singles Match – Alex Coughlin vs. Christopher Daniels

Strong Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinal – Mercedes Moné vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Strong Women’s Championship Tournament Semifinal – Momo Kohgo vs. Willow Nightingale

Tag Team Match – Barbaro Cavernario and Virus vs. TMDK (Bad Dude Tito and Zack Sabre Jr.) (with Kosei Fujita)

Street Fight – Fred Rosser vs. Juice Robinson

Strong Openweight Championship – Hikuleo (Champ) vs. Kenta

Six-Man Tag Team Match – Chaos (Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero and Tomohiro Ishii) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta) and Shota Umino

IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Tournament Semifinals- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Will Ospreay (Winner will face Lance Archer in the finals at Dominion)

Inaugural Strong Women’s Championship Final – Mercedes Moné or Stephanie Vaquer vs. Momo Kohgo or Willow Nightingale

Watch New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) “Resurgence” on May 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM PT at the Long Beach Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. For more information on how to watch the PPV live stream online visit: https://njpwworld.com/lp/l_ppv_enlive_320_1

