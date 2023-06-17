Boxing Live Stream: Regis Prograis vs Danielito Zorrilla Free Fight Undercard Video

Regis Prograis and Danielito Zorrilla are ready to go toe to toe at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 17, Live Stream on DAZN with a FREE preliminary undercard Before The Bell on YouTube.

Prograis is a two-time light welterweight champion of the world and he is amped up to be able to defend his WBC belt for the first time in-front of his home crowd in New Orleans.

Prograis (28-1, 24 KOs) is 34-years-old and believes he is at the peak years of his career and is ready to really put a stamp on his legacy in the next few years before he retires. His main goal has always been to become undisputed champion at 140 pounds.

The hard hitting New Orleans native signed a three-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing, this fight with Zorrilla is the first of three and he is in against a very tough competitor out of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rican challenger Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) only has one defeat but he also believes he has the power to stop the champion and claim the world title on Saturday night.

Zorrilla will need to be on the top of his game to beat a champion like Prograis who also possess power but has good boxing ability as well.

The Before The Bell Free Preliminary Live Stream will feature three bouts and will air on Matchroom Boxing’s official YouTube channel prior to the main card on DAZN.

Main Card

Light Welterweight Championship – Regis Prograis (Champ) vs. Danielito Zorrilla (WBC Title)

Welterweight – Shakhram Giyasov vs. Harold Calderon

Women’s Super Bantamweight – Ramla Ali vs. Julissa Alejandra Guzman

Lightweight – Jeremy Hill vs. Mark Davis

Before The Bell Undercard

Women’s Flyweight – Ginny Fuchs vs. Indeya Smith

Light Welterweight – Aaron Aponte vs. Xavier Madrid

Lightweight – Criztec Bazaldua vs. Elroy Fruto

Before The Bell: Prograis vs. Zorrilla prelim undercard takes place on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube Channel (Video Below). The main fight card starts at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on DAZN.

Before The Bell: Prograis vs Zorrilla Prelim Undercard Live Stream Video



Video by Matchroom Boxing

