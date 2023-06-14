Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford Live Stream New York Fight Press Conference Video

The battle for undisputed is on July 29th, when unified WBC, WBA and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence and WBO 147-pound World Champion Terence “Bud” Crawford put their titles and undefeated records on the line, live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Spence and Crawford went face-to-face at the Los Angeles press conference on Tuesday and on Wednesday they fly out to New York City in the second leg of their press tour to announce the mega fight which takes place at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas.

The fight was years in the making and unlike the last mega welterweight showdown between Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao and Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr., neither right lost and still in their prime, plus its for all the belts making the winner the undisputed 147 pound champion.

Spence comes from Texas and Crawford is Nebraska born and bred. They proudly rep their state whenever they fight and this will be a huge moment especially for Crawford who comes from a place not really known for boxing, he already is a hero in Omaha, Nebraska and sells out venues when he fights there with the likes of billionaire Warren Buffet as one of his biggest supporters.

Spence considers himself the much bigger draw and having headlined Pay-Per-Views that did well over 300,000 buys he feels he is the A-side. Crawford told the media that he always wanted the fight but when he was with Top Rank it was difficult to get the bout made since they were on different sides of the street.

The fight is one of the few real 50-50 mega fights with both combatants evenly matched and this is why its so intriguing and a can’t miss event. Its always an anticipated fight when two of the best fighters in the world who are arguably number one or two pound for pound and both undefeated champions in the same division face off. They are fighting not only for the crown at 147 pounds but the title of pound for pound king in boxing.

Watch the Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford beginning at 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.

Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford New York Press Conference Live Stream Video



Video courtesy of Premier Boxing Champions

