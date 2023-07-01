Dalton Smith vs Sam Maxwell Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Dalton Smith vs. Sam Maxwell takes place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on Saturday, July 1 and will be broadcast live on DAZN and a FREE Live stream fight prelim countdown show Before The Bell on YouTube.

The event is promoted by Matchroom Boxing and will be headlined by two British boxers ready to go toe to toe in front of a packed crowd.

The crowd will favor the local fighter Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) who comes from Sheffield, and once beaten Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs) comes from London.

Smith who is 26 years old is the favorite heading into the fight and with the upside since he he is undefeated, but Maxwell at 34 believes his experience and age will help him defeat the young up and comer.

In the co main event, undefeated prospect Pat McCormack (4-0, 3 KOs) faces Tony Dixon (14-4, 4 KOs) in a 10 round super welterweight contest.

Also on the card unbeaten Hopey Price (10-0, 3 KOs) goes up against James Beech Jr (15-4, 2 KOs) in a featherweight bout.

The Before The Bell Free Prelim show will feature up and coming stars. A Women’s super featherweight tussle featuring Beatriz Ferreira going toe to toe with Karla Ramos Zamora. Super bantamweight Nico Leivars fights Alberto Motos, and Cory O’Regan takes on Jordan Ellison in a lightweight fight.

Main Card

Super Lightweight – Dalton Smith vs. Sam Maxwell

Super Welterweight – Pat McCormack vs. Tony Dixon

Featherweight – Hopey Price vs. James Beech Jr

Super Welterweight – Junaid Bostan vs. Ryan Amos

Lightweight – Lewis Sylvester vs. Adam Cope

Before The Bell Fight Card

Women’s Super Featherweight – Beatriz Ferreira vs. Karla Ramos Zamora

Super Bantamweight – Nico Leivars vs. Alberto Motos

Lightweight – Cory O’Regan vs. Jordan Ellison

Watch the Before The Bell: Dalton Smith vs. Sam Maxwell Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT on Matchroom Boxing’ YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...