Misfits & DAZN X Series 008: Survivor Tag Boxing Free Live Stream Fight Prelims Show

Misfits and DAZN X Series 008: Nichlmao vs. Swarmz vs. Ryan Johnston vs. BDave Survivor Tag event takes place in Nashville, Tennessee on July 22 and a FREE live stream countdown show preliminary card will air on YouTube prior to the main card.

The main event is a first of its kinda with four fighters NichLmao, Swarmz, BDave and Ryan Johnston fighting in a tag match where the last man standing is the winner.

To kick off the main card on DAZN UFC veteran and BKFC fighter Alan Belcher will take on former collegiate football standout and reality TV star Chase DeMoor in a four round heavyweight tussle that has the potential to end in a knockout.

The always exciting and staple of social media boxing events Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor continues his career fighting on the X Series against Paul Bamba, the two will face off in a four round crusierweight scrap.

Heavyweight’s Brandon Herrera and James Sellers will go toe to toe in a four rounder and the co-main event is a special tag tame match with Deen The Great and Walid Sharks teaming up to take on YuddyGangTV and Ayye Pap.

The Happy Punch Free preliminary live stream card on YouTube features Unbaer versus Corn in a welterweight bout, and David Bonfadini “The Magic Crasher” against Jack Grady.

MF & DAZN: X Series 008 Card

Light Heavyweight Survivor Tag Match – Nicholai Perrett “NichLMAO” vs. Swarmz vs. B Dave vs. Ryan Johnston

Lightweight Tag Team Match – Deen The Great and Walid Sharks vs. YuddyGangTV and Ayye Pap

Cruiserweight – Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba

Heavyweight – Brandon Herrera vs. James Sellers

Heavyweight – Alan Belcher vs. Chase DeMoor

Preliminary Undercard

Welterweight – Unbaer vs. Corn

Cruiserweight – David Bonfadini “The Magic Crasher” vs. Jack Grady

Watch Misfits and DAZN X Series 008: Nichlmao vs. Swarmz vs. Ryan Johnston vs. BDave Survivor Tag Prelims Countdown Show Live Stream on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Misfits Boxing YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...