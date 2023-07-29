Seniesa Estrada vs. Leonela Yudica Championship Fight Live Stream on ESPN+ July 28

Seniesa Estrada vs. Leonela Yudica for the Women’s unified WBA/WBC minimumweight championship takes place on Friday night at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, and will Live Stream exclusively on ESPN+.

In the Top Rank main event, the always exciting Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) will put her unbeaten record on the line and defend her WBA and WBC minimumweight belts against former champ Leonela Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO) of Argentina.

Estrada is quickly becoming one of women’s boxing’s biggest names since signing with Top Rank promotions she believes the company has took her career to new heights. She has competed in boxing for more than 12 years and is ready to become undisputed champion in her division.

Yudica held the IBF flyweight championship belt for close to eight years until she finally lost it to Arely Mucino in October 2022 by split decision. The Argentinean fighter felt she did enough to win the bout and it was her only professional loss. Tonight she looks to recapture championship glory and plans to outbox Estrada to prevail as the new unified titlist.

Undefeated Las Vegas standout, Andres “Savage” Cortes (19-0, 10 KOs), will be in for a tough night when he takes on once beaten Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) of Sacramento, California in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

Fight Card

Women’s Minimumweight Championship – Seniesa Estrada vs. Leonela Paola Yudica (WBA and WBC Titles)

Super Featherweight – Andres Cortes vs. Xavier Martinez

Lightweight – Karlos Balderas vs. Nahir Albright

Junior Welterweight – Rohan Polanco vs. Cesar Francis

Super Featherweight – Abraham Nova vs. Jonathan Romero

Super Bantamweight – Subaru Murata vs. Juan Centeno

Light Heavyweight – Dante Benjamin vs. William Langston

Lightweight – Charlie Sheehy vs. Kaylyn Alfred

Super Lightweight – Jaylan Phillips vs. Emond Driver

Top Rank presented by AutoZone: Estrada vs. Yudica will be live this Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT exclusively Live Streamed on ESPN+.

Like this: Like Loading...