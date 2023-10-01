Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Fight Live on Showtime Championship Boxing

The Premier Boxing Championship presents Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Live on Showtime Pay-Per-View, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 30.

When you think of boxing star, names like Floyd Mayweather Jr., Manny Pacquiao, Mike Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. come to mind, and currently Canelo Alvarez of Mexico is the face of boxing.

Canelo is the current super middleweight undisputed champion holding all four belts, the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles making hi the king of the division.

In his last few performances fight fans have been questioning if the 33-year-old star still has the desire to box since he has made millions as boxing’s top draw.

Canelo insists that he wasn’t in the best condition for his recent outings because he as dealing with a nagging wrist and hand injury and decided to hold off on surgery, he got that wrist fixed and wants to show the boxing world that he still has it when he takes on Jermell Charlo.

Charlo, 33, is the current undisputed light middleweight champion and he will go up two full divisions to 168 pounds to challenge Canelo for the chance to be a two division undisputed champion.

Heading into the fight he will be a betting underdog but gains motivation from being overlooked, his goal is to use his size and reach and fight a smart fight without any mistakes so he can achieve his goal of being undisputed in two divisions.

Showtime PPV Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Super Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin

Welterweight – Yordenis Ugas vs. Mario Barrios

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Jose Armando Resendiz

Free Fight Prelim Card on YouTube

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Scott Alexander

Light Heavyweight – Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues

Middleweight – Terrell Gausha vs. KeAndrae Leatherwood

Early Prelim Bouts

Super Lightweight – Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Yeis Solano

Super Featherweight – Curmel Moton vs. Ezequiel Flores

Super Featherweight- Justin Viloria vs. Angel Barrera

Super Middleweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Abimbola Osundairo

Middleweight – Abilkhan Amankul vs. Joeshon James

Watch Canelo vs. Charlo live on Showtime Pay-Per-View at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

