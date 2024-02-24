Karate Combat 46 to enhance Dubai’s standing as a leading sports tourism destination

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Karate Combat, the world’s premier full-contact professional striking league, has partnered with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council (DSC) to bring Karate Combat 46 (KC46) to the emirate this spring.

Expected to be the league’s biggest event to date, KC46 is collaborating with TOKEN2049 for a Saturday 20 April event. As part of the collaboration KC46 will be part of the official program of TOKEN2049 Week Dubai, giving conference attendees the opportunity to witness one of the world’s most innovative sports leagues through special tickets and the opportunity to meet event ambassadors at the conference. KC46 will be announced by UFC Hall of Famers Georges St-Pierre (GSP) and Bas Rutten, alongside Mike Majlak, author and co-host of the Impaulsive podcast.

Karate Combat is the first professional sports league governed and gamified by a token, the $KARATE token. KC46 will be held during TOKEN2049 Week, the largest Web3 gathering in the emirate, which will bring together 15,000+ members of the global crypto community. Every fan can participate in the league by downloading Karate Combat’s iOS and Android apps.

In the week leading up to KC46, the league plans to hold special events at the city’s most iconic landmarks, including a fighters’ press conference featuring the Museum of the Future and face-offs in front of the Dubai Frame. Karate Combat’s signature 3D VFX background will also feature Dubai’s skyline with an exciting futuristic twist.

Asim Zaidi, President of Karate Combat League, said: “It’s very much our goal to shock the combat sports world with every single event we do. And I have to say our event in Dubai we’re planning will absolutely break the internet! Nobody entertains like we do, and with DET and DSC’s support, we’re about to shake up the world of combat sports. Stay tuned!”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment – Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “KC46 is an exciting addition to Dubai’s year-round calendar of business, leisure and sporting events. As host of many major championships and tournaments, Dubai has grown into a leading sports tourism destination, with KC46 serving to further consolidate the city’s status as an international events hub. In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to further consolidate Dubai’s position as one of the top three global cities for business and leisure, Dubai’s events and festivals attract the world’s top entertainment, lifestyle and sporting stars. Dubai’s modern facilities and purpose-built venues that cater to these events alongside our vibrant city-wide experiences and easy access to proximity markets, makes Dubai a highly attractive location to host events, in addition to fighters and fans who can also explore our exciting city.”

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General – Dubai Sports Council, said: “We are pleased that the tournament has joined the list of many distinguished and high-profile events held in Dubai. This competition also confirms Dubai’s position as a city that supports sports and a wonderful environment for the emergence and growth of various sporting events. We are keen for this prestigious league to be successful, and for this to be the beginning of more continuity and successes for the event.”

Saeed Hareb further added: “Since the beginning of this year, Dubai has hosted many international tournaments in various sports, and there is no doubt that the fans of karate and martial arts in general deserve to have a global event presented as that gives them an opportunity to see the stars of this sport while acting as a motivation for all practitioners of this sport in the country. The UAE is home to varied communities from more than 200 nationalities from across the globe, and each of them has their own favorite sports they are keen to follow and watch the stars,” Saeed Hareb added.

For more information on Karate Combat, please visit www.karate.com/

