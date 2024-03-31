Former UFC champ Tyron Woodley wants to fight Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match

Former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley wants another boxing match, this time he is aiming for a showdown with 45-year-old retired 8-divison world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao.

Woodley, renowned for his explosive fighting style, has made the most money in his career when he went from the UFC octagon to the squared circle. He fought YouTube boxing sensation Jake Paul and earned millions in both boxing bouts. His journey in boxing has been marked by ambition and a desire to test his skills against some of the sport’s biggest names. However, the 41-year-old has his sights set on a potential bout against the iconic Manny Pacquiao.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ Sports, Woodley spoke candidly about the negotiations with team Pacquiao, and the mounting pressure he feels as talks of a showdown with Pacquiao intensify. “I don’t wanna have to start ruffling Manny Pacquiao’s feathers, but if that’s what I gotta do to get this done because I can’t just linger around waiting,” Woodley remarked. The prospect of facing Pacquiao, a boxing phenom with a storied career spanning multiple weight divisions, presents both a daunting challenge and an enticing opportunity for Woodley to make his mark in the boxing world and another big payday.

Woodley’s transition to boxing hasn’t been smooth, he lost a controversial split decision to Jake Paul in his pro debut and then took a rematch on short notice and got knocked out in the sixth round even though he felt he was winning the fight before the shocking one punch KO. Despite the setbacks he still has the itch to box, the financial aspect is a huge part but also his love for the sport and his competitive nature keeps him motivated.

For Woodley, a victory over Pacquiao would undoubtedly solidify his status as a force to be reckoned with in the boxing world and could pave the way for future opportunities. Boxing fans will criticize the match up because of the size difference. Pacquiao is a much smaller fighter having campaigned at 147 pounds in boxing, Woodley fought most of his career at 170 pounds in the UFC. There is no way Woodley could go down in weight, so this bout would most likely be an exhibition bout. Exhibition bouts do not go on professional records but they are still real fights with both fighters trying to knock each other out.

