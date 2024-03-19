Keith Thurman injured, Sebastian Fundora will fight Tim Tszyu on March 30

Sebastian Fundora of Coachella, California has been announced as the replacement for the injured former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman in the upcoming bout against undefeated Australian boxing star Tim Tszyu on March 30th.

Following Keith Thurman’s unfortunate injury in training camp, the Premier Boxing Champions looked for a late replacement for Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs). It has now been confirmed that “The Towering Inferno” Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) will step into the ring to face Tszyu on the scheduled date for the WBO 154 pound title.

The sudden change in opponent has added an unexpected twist to the event, as Fundora, known for his remarkable height 6 feet 5 inches tall and unorthodox style, presents a new challenge for Tszyu who was training to fight a 5 feet 7 inches tall Thurman.

Fundora has the opportunity to shock the world and upset the undefeated Aussie on the Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View bout from the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas. Tszyu must be very careful since he only has a few weeks to prepare and study the style of Fundora.

Prior to replacing Thurman, Fundora was scheduled to fight on the undercard in a vacant WBC world title bout against Serhii Bohachuk. WBC president Maurcio Sulaiman is considering putting the vacant WBC light middleweight title on the line so Tszyu vs. Fundora could be a WBO/WBC unification bout.

