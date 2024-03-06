Live Stream: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Heavyweight Fight Week Press Conference Video

The big Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou crossover heavyweight boxing event from Saudi Arabia will take place on March 8th. Fight fans can watch the final fight week press conference on Wednesday live online.

Anthony Joshua is the former unified heavyweight boxing champion of the world, he held the WBA, WBO and IBF world titles. He is the biggest boxing star in Britain and one of the most exciting fighters to watch in the division.

AJ is known for his knockout power, and he will take on a man from a different combat world who is widely regarded as the hardest hitter in MMA, Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou made a splash in the boxing world when he fought undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and held his own with many ringside observers believing he won the decision but was robbed. The former UFC champion was able to drop Fury and it was one of the most impressive professional boxing debuts, because Ngannou with no real amateur boxing experience went straight to the top of the class and fought the man considered the best heavyweight of the last ten years and almost beat him.

Now Ngannou has another shot at glory when he takes on the second best heavyweight boxer in the world and will also grab a huge payday in the process.

Joshua is looking to put Ngannou away and show Tyson Fury how its done. The winner could be a possible foe for the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed championship winner.

Knockout Chaos Fight Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker

Featherweight Championship – Rey Vargas (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBC Title)

Light Middleweight Championship – Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov (Vacant WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne

Light Middleweight – Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Heavyweight – Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Heavyweight – Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Watch the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou final fight week press conference live stream on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET/8:00 AM PT on YouTube.

