Talks Begin for Manny Pacquiao vs. Conor Benn Showdown in Saudi Arabia

In a groundbreaking development for the world of boxing, talks have officially commenced for a potential clash between rising British boxing star Conor Benn and the legendary Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines. The boxing community is buzzing with anticipation as negotiations kick off, setting the stage for a potential blockbuster bout in Saudi Arabia that could captivate fans around the globe in a battle between old lion and young lion.

According to Conor Benn and Manny Pacquiao who both faced off and were in attendance in Saudi Arabia for the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou bout on March 8, discussions are underway to bring together the 25-year-old British sensation Conor Benn, son of former two-weight world champion Nigel “The Dark Destroyer” Benn, and the iconic Filipino ring legend Manny “PacMan” Pacquiao, an eight-division world champion and one of the most celebrated fighters in the history of the sport.

The prospect of Benn stepping into the ring with a living legend like Pacquiao has fans offering mixed opinions on the bout, with some fans eagerly awaiting the return of the 44-year-old Pacquiao and others dissing the fight and calling it a farce. While both fighters hail from different generations and countries, the clash of styles and the contrast in experience make this potential matchup a tantalizing prospect.

Conor Benn, 26, has been on a meteoric rise in recent years, amassing an impressive undefeated record (21-0, 14 KOs) and showcasing his power and skill in the welterweight division. With an undefeated streak and an eagerness to face top-tier opponents, Benn’s ambition to test himself against a true boxing legend like Pacquiao is a testament to his determination and hunger for greatness.

On the other side of the ring stands Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs), a living legend who has faced and conquered multiple generations of fighters throughout his illustrious career. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the Filipino icon’s speed, power, and unparalleled experience still make him a formidable force in the ring. The main question is ring rust and at his age will the rest hurt or help him? He last fought and lost to Yordenis Ugas in 2021 the same year he retired from the sport.

While talks are still in the early stages, the potential matchup will pay both fighters handsomely. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is willing to pay millions for the fight to take place there and is quickly becoming a destination for superstar boxers to fight due to the payday they will receive.

As negotiations progress, both sides must agree to terms regarding venue, date, weight class, ring size, who enters the ring first and undercard details. If the fight is made, this will be a big opportunity for Benn to secure a big name on his resume and hope that he is old and rusty enough to beat easily, if Pacquiao still has that spark and fire the younger Benn could be in for a shock.

