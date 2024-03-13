Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk battle for the title of undisputed heavyweight champion

In what promises to be a blockbuster event for boxing fans worldwide, the stage is set for a monumental clash between two undefeated heavyweight titans: Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The highly anticipated heavyweight showdown in Saudi Arabia on May 18 is one for history because it will crown the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion in the four-belt era.

The last undisputed heavyweight boxing champion was Lennox Lewis he held three titles, the WBC, WBA and IBF in 2000. The four belt era includes the titles held by Lewis as well as the WBO and no heavyweight has had all four belts at once. The May 18th fight between Fury and Uysk is the first time all four titles are on the line.

Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24KOs), the current WBC and The Ring magazine lineal heavyweight champion, stands as a towering figure in the boxing world. Renowned for his larger-than-life personality and formidable skills in the ring, Fury has established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the sport. With an impressive unbeaten record and a string of memorable victories especially his trilogy with American knockout artist Deontay Wilder to his name, Fury’s upcoming bout against Usyk represents another opportunity to solidify his legacy as one of boxing’s all-time greats.

On the other side of the ring stands Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14KOs), a former undisputed cruiserweight champion who has set his sights on heavyweight glory when he went up in weight to challenge the unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua and beat him twice. Usyk’s remarkable rise through the ranks has been nothing short of extraordinary, with his technical prowess and unwavering determination earning him acclaim from fans and critics alike. With an undefeated record and an insatiable hunger for success, Usyk represents a formidable challenge for Fury as he seeks to become an undisputed champion in two weight classes on May 18.

Fury looked bad against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou who even dropped him in the fight. The bettors are laying down money on the smaller Usyk after Fury barely beating an MMA fighter in his pro boxing debut.

Usyk is used to being the underdog and he enjoys the role of David taking on Goliath, when he fought Anthony Joshua he was an underdog and fight fans thought he would get knocked out by the muscular power puncher only to out boxing him using his southpaw stance and slick boxing moves.

Someones undefeated record will go and only one man will leave the ring with all four titles, unless it ends in a Draw.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko. Read More: That was no lucky punch, Marquez will KO Pacquiao again

