Watch Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Live Fight Stream on PPV

Big time boxing returns to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 8th with a massive crossover boxing event Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou live on DAZN and PPV.com.

After an impressive professional boxing debut against undefeated heavyweight king Tyson Fury, former UFC champion Francis Ngannou will get a second chance to face the very best in the division when he takes on former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou grew up a boxing fan and wanted to become the heavyweight world champion, but due to his financial situation his coach suggested he go into MMA since it would be a quicker way to money than boxing. The Cameroon native would rise to the top of the MMA world and win over fans with his devastating punching power. He claimed the UFC title and now he wants to live out his dream of capturing boxing gold.

For Anthony Joshua he is in a tough situation because if he loses to Ngannou he would have lost to an MMA fighter with little boxing experience. If he wins decisively or by knockout he will be able to claim that he did better than his rival Tyson Fury who many ringside observers felt got a gift decision over Ngannou.

Knockout Chaos Fight Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker

Featherweight Championship – Rey Vargas (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBC Title)

Light Middleweight Championship – Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov (Vacant WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne

Free Fight Prelims

Light Middleweight – Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Heavyweight – Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Heavyweight – Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

Watch Knockout Chaos: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou Live on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

