Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Weigh-In Live Stream Video

The most anticipated light welterweight fight of 2024 is just around the corner, but first undefeated WBC 140 pound champion Devin “The Dream” Haney and challenger “KingRy” Ryan Garcia must make weight at Friday’s official weigh-in.

The April 20th, or 4/20 Pay-Per-View boxing event on DAZN will be stacked and fans will be able to watch a loaded Prelim fight card Free on YouTube before the main broadcast.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is a former undisputed lightweight world champion and now holds the WBC light welterweight title after beating the hard hitting Regis Prograis for the belt. Haney is on an upward trajectory and quickly becoming one of the best fighters in the world. On Saturday he will face of against a childhood rival Ryan Garcia.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) of Victorville, California is one of the most popular boxers on Social Media, but he has yet to win championship Gold. The pretty boy boxer is more known for his antics outside the ring and Haney and his team consider Garcia more of a attention seeker than a legit boxing threat.

Haney vs. Garcia will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on 4/20/24 and will be broadcast on DAZN PPV.

Full Fight Line Up and Weight Classes

Main Card

Light Welterweight Championship (140 lbs) Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia (WBC Title)

Light Welterweight (140 lbs) Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Sean McComb

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Bektemir Melikuziev vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe

Super Flyweight (115 lbs) John Ramirez vs. David Jimenez

Light Middleweight (154 lbs) Charles Conwell vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Prelims

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Vaughn Alexander

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Darius Fulghum vs. Cristian Olivas

Lightweight (135 lbs) Jonathan Canas vs. Markus Bowes

Middleweight (160 lbs) Amari Jones vs. Armel Mbumba-Yassa

Super Middleweight (168 lbs) Kevin Newman II vs. Eric Robles

Lightweight (135 lbs) Shamar Canal vs. Pedro Penunuri Borgaro

Watch the Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia Weigh-In Live Stream on Friday, April 19, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT on YouTube (Video Below).

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like this: Like Loading...