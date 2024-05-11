How to Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Fight Live Stream Online

Former pound-for-pound king, Vasiliy Lomachenko, heads to Australia to take on former lightweight unified champion George Kambosos Jr. for the vacant IBF lightweight title, on May 11.

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN will broadcast the event in the United States, and a live stream online with ESPN Plus streaming platform.

Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) is one of the most decorated boxers in history, with a long amateur career he is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a three weight division world boxing champion in the pros. He is known for his elusive style and high punch output.

Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs) is a proud Greek-Australian warrior who turned pro in 2013 and gained valuable experience as Manny Pacquiao’s main sparring partner. He would eventually shock the world when he defeat Teofimo Lopez in New York to capture the unified lightweight title. Kambosos reign was short lived when he lost the belts to Devin Haney. The only two defeats on his record are to Haney.

Lomachenko and Kambosos each have something to prove heading into the fight. For Loma he has to prove he still has it, and Kambosos must show the world that he is no fluke by beating the legendary Loma.

Also on the fight card is a women’s bantamweight championship featuring the current WBA champion Nina Hughes defending her title against Cherneka Johnson.

Fight Card

Lightweight Championship (135 lbs) – Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. (Vacant IBF Title)

Junior Bantamweight (115 lbs) Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara

Women’s Bantamweight Championship (118 lbs) – Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs) – Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) – Faiga Opelu vs. Joseph Goodall

Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) – Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio

How To Watch

Watch the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos live stream on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on ESPN+, for more information on this event and other upcoming boxing matches visit: TopRank.com.

