Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2 Rematch Live Stream Results, How to Watch, Start Time

Bitter rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall will fight in a highly anticipated rematch live from the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England on Saturday, May 25.

The pair first met in 2022 when Taylor was still the undisputed super lightweight champion, he entered the ring with the WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF titles and Catterall was confident he would take the belts.

The champ was the favorite fighting in his hometown, but the fight played out differently than expected with Catterall putting up a tough fight.

After the 12th and final round, the majority of viewers believed Catterall pulled off the upset, but the judges favored the hometown hero and Taylor retained his titles and undisputed crown via split decision.

The first fight left a bitter taste in Catterall’s mouth, his dream of becoming champion were crushed and all the hard work he put in only to get robbed crushed him.

On May 25, Catterall has the opportunity to get revenge on his old foe, but its bittersweet because Taylor no longer has the undisputed title since he lost to Teofimo Lopez.

Both fighters are ready and this will be a battle between two proud warriors ready to settle the score in the ring. Taylor has to prove to the world he isn’t done after losing badly to former lightweight king Lopez, and Catterall wants payback for a win he felt was robbed from him.

Fight Card and Results Updated:

Super Lightweight – Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall – Winner: Catterall by unanimous decision (117-111, 117-111, 116-113)

Cruiserweight – Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro – Winner: Clarke by KO in round 8

Welterweight – Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson – Winner: Donovan by TKO in round 9

Lightweight – Gary Cully vs. Francesco Patera – Winner: Cully by unanimous decision (98-92, 96-94, 96-94)

Super Featherweight – Giorgio Visioli vs. Sergio Odabai – Winner: Visioli by KO in round 4

Middleweight – George Liddard vs. Graham McCormack – Winner: Liddard by KO in round 1

Super Welterweight – Emmanuel Buttigieg vs. Anas Isarti – Winner: Buttigieg by decision

How to watch, Date and Start Time:

The Taylor vs. Catterall II rematch will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 3:15 pm ET / 12:15 pm PT. The event will be available online via live stream on DAZN in the UK and globally, and on ESPN+ in the United States. For more information visit: https://www.toprank.com/all-events/the-rematch-taylor-vs-catterall-%e2%80%a2-sat-may-25th-live-on-espn/

