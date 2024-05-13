VIDEO: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight Press Conference New York Live Stream

The fight is official, boxing legend “Iron” Mike Tyson and YouTube star turned pro boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul squared off at the New York press conference to announce their upcoming July 20th showdown on Netflix.

The co-main event will be the much anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the two female champs sold out Madison Square Garden the last time they fought in an exciting fight of the year match.

Mike Tyson was once considered the “Baddest Man on the Planet” and in his prime he was knocking out foes quickly. Most of those who faced him feared him before the fight even begun.

Nearly 60 years old he will step back into the ring in a sanctioned professional bout against a man 30 years younger than him.

This will be the very first live stream boxing event on Netflix and is promoted by Jake Paul’s MVP promotions and it will take place at the Dallas Cowboys football stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Jake Paul has become one of the biggest draws in boxing and he has fought big time UFC and MMA legends like Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Nate Diaz. This will be the first boxing legend he will face and it has people wondering what will happen. Will the age of Tyson be a factor or will the old lion still have enough bursts of energy to throw his vintage power left hook that puts the younger man down on the canvas? Those are the type of questions fans will ponder leading up to the boxing event.

This will also be another big stage of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano who promise to steal the show on July 20th, these two fighters gave their all in their first outing, with Taylor winning by decision in a close hard-fought bout. Now they will have a chance to run in back and bring another fight of the year contender to the world.

Netflix and MVP Present: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson & Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Press Tour – Part I New York



