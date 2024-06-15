Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen 3 Boxing Match Live Stream, Where to Watch

Old rivals Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen will step into the ring one last time on June 15th, when the two mixed martial arts legends trade blows this time under boxing rules.

The Spaten Fight Night event will take place at the Komplexo Tempo in Sao Paulo, Brazil and will also feature Silva’s young son Kalyl on the card.

Silva was the former UFC middleweight champion and he recently stepped into the boxing ring in his 40s and beat former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and went on to knock out former UFC light heavyweight champ Tito Ortiz and then fought in a thrilling action packed boxing match with YouTuber turned boxing star Jake Paul.

The time has come for the combat sports legend to retire and who better to share the ring against then his old nemesis “The Bad Guy” Chael Sonnen.

Sonnen and Silva first fought at UFC 117 back in 2010, the bout had pre-fight trash talk coming from Sonnen and in the bout he almost pulled off the upset but ended up being submitted via triangle choke.

The pair would meet up once again two years later at UFC 148 with Silva still the reigning UFC middleweight champion, this time he made easy work of Sonnen winning via knee to the body in the second round.

The exhibition boxing match will be at a catchweight of 216 pounds and will be five, two minute rounds.

Spaten Fight Night Card

Catchweight (216 lbs) – Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen

Light Middleweight – Kalyl Silva vs. Paulo Roberto

Women’s Lightweight – Beatriz Mesquita vs. Jorgina Ramos

Super Middleweight – Esquiva Falcão vs. Hebert Conceição

How to Watch Silva vs. Sonnen 3 Live

The Silva vs. Sonnen boxing match will take place on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET/PT and will be broadcast on TV and Live Stream platforms Globo, SporTV, and Combate in Brazil. For more information on the event visit: https://www.cervejaspaten.com.br/fight-night

