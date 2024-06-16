Gervonta “Tank” Davis knocks out Frank Martin in round 8 and remains WBA champ

Gervonta “Tank” Davis remains undefeated and retains his WBA light weight title after his brutal eighth round knockout of challenger Frank Martin on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Prime Video pay-per-view.

Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) and Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) headed into the fight with animosity and big words exchanged between both during the pre-fight press conferences. Davis who is promoted by Floyd Mayweather Jr. is one of the best pound for pound fighters in the sport and he always shows his high ring IQ whenever he fights.

Both southpaws vowed to win but only Davis believed in his ability and it showed on fight night with Davis walking down Martin and tiring him out before he finished him with the knockout combo in the 8th round.

Martin had success early in the fight but was constantly on the backfoot and that style could only hold up for so long against the stalking Davis, he fought similar to how Caleb Plant fought Canelo Alvarez and just like Plant he was knocked out later in the fight when he could no longer evade the pressure.

Davis who is a huge boxing star is almost out of credible opponents to face after he has disposed of each and everyone of them. The only interesting bouts on the horizon are a rematch with Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz who is now a champion at 140 pounds, or to try and unify all the titles at lightweight.

In the co-main event David Benavidez successfully put on a boxing clinic as he beat former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk by unanimous decision. Benavidez only put on 14 pounds after weigh-in and still believes he can go back down and make the super middleweight limit to challenge Canelo Alvarez, who is not eager to get in the ring with the undefeated Monster.

