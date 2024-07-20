Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Live Stream Boxing Prelims Video

MVP promotions presents: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry on Saturday, July 20, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, live on PPV.

YouTube star Jake Paul decided to continue with the July 20 fight date after his previously scheduled bout with Mike Tyson was pushed to November due to an health issue Tyson suffered in training camp.

Paul wanted to stay busy and instead of getting an easy opponent he demanding the hard hitting and always aggressive “Platinum” Mike Perry to fight.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) is one of the top draws in the crossover boxing world, he is also one of the rising promoters, and promises to make boxing a top tier sport by signing young fighters and building them into household names.

One of his fighters Amanda Serrano is also on the card and she will be the co-feature taking on knockout puncher Stevie Morgan in a 140-pound bout.

Perry is no stranger to action, he is considered one of the most exciting fighters in any combat sport from MMA to bare knuckle boxing.

Saturday night, Perry will get another huge payday and also have the chance to make his star power grow even more if he beats Paul in the main event.

Before the main card, fans can watch a Free four fight preliminary card that will be shown on the MVP promotions YouTube live stream.

Women’s super middleweight Shadasia Green will try and bounce back against Natasha Spence. Middleweights Alexis Chaparro and Kevin Hill will go toe to toe. Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez fight in a super bantamweight bout, and Ariel Perez takes on Dane Guerrero in light heavyweight action.

Main Card

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Women’s Light Welterweight – Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi

Lightweight – Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman

Cruiserweight – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Uriah Hall

Prelim Undercard

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence

Middleweight – Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

Super Bantamweight – Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Light Heavyweight – Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry free fight live stream prelims Saturday, July 20, 2024 on YouTube at 7pm ET / 4pm PT prior to the main PPV card on DAZN.com that starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

