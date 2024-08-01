LIVE Stream: Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov Boxing Open Workouts

The first Riyadh Season Card from Los Angeles, California headlined by Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov will take place at the BMO stadium on August 3rd, but first the fighters will show their stuff at the open workouts on July 31, and fans can watch the live stream on YouTube.

Undefeated two-division undisputed world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford will go up another weight class to challenge the WBA 154-pound champion Israil Madrimov in one of the most stacked boxing events of the year.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, Nebraska is widely considered the best pound for pound boxer in the world, and after unifying all the belts at welterweight by stopping the feared Errol Spence Jr. he decided there is nothing left to prove in that division and wants to conquer light middleweight next.

Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs), of Uzbekistan, is a relative unknown in the mainstream, but that will only motivate him more because he enjoys being counted out. He will have extra motivation because he will have the chance to make a name for himself against the best fighter in the world and if he wins it will make the boxing world take notice.

Also on the card is popular Mexican champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz he will defend his WBA light welterweight title against the hard hitting Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela in the co-main event.

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr goes up against Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller in can’t miss heavyweight tussle between two hard hitters.

Also on the card, undefeated Cuban southpaw David Morrell will fight Radivoje Kalajdzic of Serbia for the vacant WBA light heavyweight title at light heavyweight.

Watch the Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov open workout live stream on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on YouTube.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov (WBA Title)

Light Welterweight Championship – Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela (WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Jarrell Miller

Heavyweight – Martin Bakole vs. Jared Anderson

Light Heavyweight Championship – David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (Vacant WBA Title)

Lightweight – Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, lightweight

Super Middleweight – Steven Nelson vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez

Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik

