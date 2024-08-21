Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III Rematch Press Conference Livestream

Undefeated boxing icon Floyd “Money” Mayweather and John Gotti III will meet once again at the fight week press conference on Wednesday, ahead of their DAZN Pay-Per-View event in Mexico on August 24.

Catch the live stream of the pre-fight press conference on DAZN’s YouTube channel and enjoy the final comments from both fighters and their teams before Saturday night.

Mayweather, the highest-grossing boxer of all time, retired undefeated with a record of 50-0, including 27 wins by knockout. He surpassed the late Rocky Marciano’s record of 49-0.

Now that Mayweather is in the Hall of Fame and enjoying a comfortable retirement, he has chosen to stay active by participating in exhibition bouts that do not affect his professional record. He has fought Japanese MMA fighters, other celebrity influencers, and the grandson of the late mob boss John Gotti.

Mayweather will fight in Mexico for the first time, facing John Gotti III in a rematch at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

In their first fight, Gotti III a professional MMA fighter, struggled due to nerves, fighting against a boxer he had admired since childhood. His body did not react as he had hoped, and it wasn’t until referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight in the sixth round that Gotti began to throw punches. Gotti felt the stoppage was unjust and continued to attack Mayweather after the fight was called off, leading to a brawl between the two teams.

This controversy has set up the rematch. Gotti III is no longer starstruck, and his previous experience in the ring with Mayweather has given him the confidence to fully engage in the upcoming bout.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER VS. JOHN GOTTI III PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM begins at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on August 21, 2024.

