Misfits Boxing 17: Danny Aarons vs. Danny Simpson Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Misfits Boxing returns with MF & DAZN X Series 017: Danny Aarons vs. Danny Simpson and a special live concert featuring KSI on Saturday, August 31 live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. FREE live stream prelims and countdown show will air on YouTube before the main card on DAZN.

In the main event of the crossover boxing event, British YouTube star Danny Aarons will take on former football player Danny Simpson in a cruiserweight bout set for 4-rounds of actions.

The co-main event is a MFB title fight featuring the current light heavyweight champion Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor defending his title against Gabriel Silva.

A special feature on the card is popular social media star HStikkytokky facing George Fensom in a 4-round cruiserweight bout. HStikkytokky and Fensom got into a heated scuffle at the press-conference and hopefully the have as much intensity come fight night.

In the other championship bout, Deen The Great defends his MFB lightweight belt against Dave Fogarty, all title fights are 5-rounds.

The Free Prelim Live stream features two MFB Title Tournament Quarter-Finals bouts, Jake Cornish fights Mike Edwards and Malcolm Minikon faces DTG.

Misfits & DAZN X Series 017 Fight Card

Cruiserweight – Danny Aarons vs. Danny Simpson

MFB Light Heavyweight Championship – Anthony Taylor (Champ) vs. Gabriel Silva

Cruiserweight – HStikkytokky vs. George Fensom

Welterweight – Ben Williams vs. Warren Spencer

MFB lightweight championship – Deen the Great (Champ) vs. Dave Fogarty

Heavyweight – Sami Hamed vs. Jesse Clarke

MFB Title Tournament Quarter-Finals Prelims

Cruiserweight – Jake Cornish vs. Mike Edwards

Cruiserweight – DTG vs. Malcolm Minikon

WATCH MISFITS & DAZN X SERIES 017: DANNY AARONS VS. DANNY SIMPSON & KSI CONCERT COUNTDOWN SHOW LIVESTREAM PRELIMS on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on YouTube (Video Below). The main card starts at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on DAZN.

