Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov Live Stream, Fight Results, Start Time, Eminem Performance

Get ready for an electrifying night of boxing as American Terence “Bud” Crawford, the undefeated, undisputed welterweight champion, takes on the undefeated WBA light middleweight champion Israil Madrimov of Uzbekistan on August 3, 2024 at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

This fight is set to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the year and the Riyadh Season USA debut, bringing together two elite fighters with contrasting styles and an unyielding desire for victory. A special musical performance by rap superstar Eminem will also be part of the event. The event will be available live on DAZN and Top Rank on ESPN Pay-Per-View streaming platforms.

Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs), is renowned for his technical brilliance, adaptability, and knockout power. His ability to switch stances, and punch with precision is what makes him dangerous and widely considered one of the top pound for pound boxers today.

Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs), brings a blend of raw power and relentless aggression. Known for his fearsome punching power and unyielding work rate, Madrimov has been compared to former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin. Madrimov has great conditioning and always comes forward looking to break his opponents will and get the stoppage.

This fight is for the WBA 154 pound title which Madrimov currently holds, and it is also an important fight for both fighters because they have their unbeaten records on the line and both want to keep their zero losses record.

The co-main event between the always exciting WBA light welterweight champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and power punching challenger Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela could steal the show because both proud Mexican warriors come to fight and deliver knockout power with either hand.

Watch the action live starting at 6:00 PM ET/PT on Saturday, August 3, 2024 on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV and DAZN PPV live streaming services.

Before The Bell: Crawford vs. Madrimov Live Stream Prelims



Updated Live Fight Results:

Fight Card

Light Middleweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov (WBA Title)

Light Welterweight Championship – Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela (WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Jarrell Miller

Heavyweight – Martin Bakole vs. Jared Anderson

Light Heavyweight Championship – David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (Vacant WBA Title)

Lightweight – Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran – Winner: Cruz by KO Round 7

Super Middleweight – Steven Nelson vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez – Winner: Nelson by TKO Round 5

Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik – Winner: Majority Draw (59-55, 57-57, 57-57)

Like this: Like Loading...