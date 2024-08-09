Venado Lopez vs. Angelo Leo Headlines Top Rank Boxing, Live This Saturday on ESPN

Albuquerque, NM — Top Rank Boxing, presented by AutoZone, will air a highly anticipated bout this Saturday, August 10, featuring a championship clash between Venado Lopez and Angelo Leo. The event will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT from Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Reigning IBF featherweight world champion Venado Lopez will put his title on the line against Angelo Leo, a former world champion and local favorite from Albuquerque.

Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs), hailing from Mexicali, Mexico, secured the IBF featherweight belt by defeating Josh Warrington in Leeds, England.

Since claiming the title, Lopez has defended the belt with impressive victories over notable fighters including Michael Conlan, Joet Gonzalez, and Reiya Abe.

Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) made a significant mark in boxing history as the sixth New Mexican to win a world title when he defeated Tramaine Williams for the WBO junior featherweight crown in 2020.

After losing the title to Stephen Fulton, Leo moved up to the featherweight division and is on a three-fight win streak.

The co-main event of the evening will showcase a junior welterweight clash between undefeated Mexican contenders Lindolfo Delgado and Bryan Flores in a 10-round bout.

Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs), who is ranked by both the IBF and WBC, is poised to make a significant leap toward a world title opportunity. In one of his toughest fights, Delgado overcame adversity to knockout Carlos Sanchez in the seventh round.

Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs), from Juarez, Mexico, boasts an impressive record with 22 consecutive victories dating back to 2015. He fought Shinard Bunch in April 2023 and was dropped early but was able to gather himself and box Bunch to a split decision victory. Flores aims to impressive on Saturday night and be the one to leave the ring with his undefeated record intact.

Preliminary bouts will begin at 6:50 p.m. ET / 3:50 p.m. PT, exclusively on the ESPN+ live streaming service.

The evening’s coverage will be led by ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna, and Chris Algieri, ensuring comprehensive commentary and analysis of the night’s events.

