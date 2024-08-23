VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III Mexico Weigh-In Live Stream

The Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III rematch official weigh-in will take place on Friday, August 23, 2024, in Mexico City, MX. Fans and media from around the world will be able to watch the live stream online.

This crucial pre-fight ritual will provide the final glimpse of Mayweather and Gotti III as they reach their competitive weights and finalize their preparations for the exhibition bout. The weigh-in is expected to draw a nice crowd of Mexican boxing fans, and online viewers.

Floyd Mayweather, renowned for his undefeated career and exceptional defensive skill set, wants to make Gotti III pay for his unprofessional antics in the first fight, when referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight due to trash talking and Gotti III proceeded to disagree with the stoppage and attacked Mayweather when the fight was over. A melee ensued with both Mayweather and Gotti crews brawling in and out of the ring.

John Gotti III wants to move past that unfortunate night and told media their is no bad blood between the two but on fight night he promises to be the first man to ever knockout Floyd Mayweather. His focus is on making a name for himself and giving the best performance possible in the rematch.

Also on the card popular Armenian fighter Azat Hovhannisyan will take on undefeated rising Mexican contender David Picasso in a super bantamweight clash set for 12-rounds.

Former WBC welterweight champion and Mayweather opponent, Victor Ortiz, will fight in the co-main event against Rodrigo Coria of Argentina in an 8-round exhibition bout in the junior middleweight division.

Watch the FLOYD MAYWEATHER VS. JOHN GOTTI III rematch weigh-in live stream begins at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Friday, August 23, 2024 on YouTube (Video Below).

