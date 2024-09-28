Sandy Ryan vs Mikaela Mayer Fight Results, Watch LIVE on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN

New York City, NY – September 27, 2024 – Get ready for an unforgettable night of boxing as Sandy Ryan defends her WBO welterweight world championship against Mikaela Mayer this Friday, September 27, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This thrilling championship bout headlines a stacked tripleheader, airing live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and Live Stream on ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Sandy Ryan (7-1-1, 3 KOs), hailing from Derby, England, steps into the ring with impressive credentials, including a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and a silver at the 2014 World Championships. Fresh off a stunning fourth-round knockout of former two-division champion Terri Harper, Ryan is eager to solidify her reign as a formidable champion.

Facing her is Mikaela Mayer (19-2, 5 KOs), a 2016 U.S. Olympian and former unified junior lightweight champion. After a recent controversial split decision loss to IBF champion Natasha Jonas, Mayer returns to the U.S. with a fierce determination to reclaim her world title. Known for her relentless training and competitive spirit, she’s ready to deliver a fight to remember.

The excitement doesn’t stop there; the undercard features rising star Xander Zayas (19-0, 12 KOs) in a junior middleweight clash against Damian Sosa (25-2, 12 KOs), and undefeated featherweight Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (12-0, 8 KOs) battling Sulaiman Segawa (17-4-1, 6 KOs).

Fight Card and Live Results (Updated)

Women’s Welterweight Championship – Sandy Ryan vs. Mikaela Mayer (WBO Title) – Winner: Mayer by Majority Decision (97-93, 96-94, 95-95)

Light Middleweight – Xander Zayas vs. Damian Sosa – Winner: Zayas by Unanimous Decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Featherweight – Bruce Carrington vs. Sulaiman Segawa – Winner: Carrington by Majority Decision (97-93, 95-95, 97-93)

Light Middleweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr vs. Khalil El Harraz – Winner: Mielnicki by majority decision (95-95, 100-90, 98-92)

Bantamweight – Floyd Diaz vs. Mario Hernandez – Winner: Diaz by Unanimous Decision (78-73, 78-73, 77-74)

Super Lightweight – Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kendo Castaneda – Winner: Rodriguez by Unanimous Decision (100-90, 99-91, 100-90)

Super Lightweight – Tiger Johnson vs. Yomar Alamo – Winner: Johnson by Unanimous Decision (78-74, 78-74, 77-75)

Super Lightweight – Rohan Polanco vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez – Winner: Polanco by TKO in Round 6

With undercard bouts starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, this event promises to showcase the best in boxing. Don’t miss your chance to witness history at Madison Square Garden. For subscriptions and more information, visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank.

Get ready for an action-packed night of Top Rank boxing where champions rise and legacies are forged!

Like this: Like Loading...