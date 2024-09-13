Watch The Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga Weigh-In LIVE STREAM Video

The big Mexican Independence day weekend boxing event between Mexican Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Puerto Rican American challenger Edgar Berlanga will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on September 14th and will be broadcast live on PBC PPV on Amazon Prime Video.

The fighters competing on the event will weigh-in ahead of their respective matches, fans can watch the fighters step on the scale in person at the Toshiba Plaza outdoors, or online via live stream on YouTube.

Canelo Alvarez is considered the king of Mexican boxing, and he is also the international Pay-Per-View cash cow, he took over the helm after former Pay-Per-View attractions Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao retired.

Edgar Berlanga is an undefeated hard hitting super middleweight from New York and is of Puerto Rican lineage. He is looking to become the next big Puerto Rican boxing icon to fill the void left by Miguel Cotto and Tito Trinidad.

Canelo vs. Berlanga will reignite the legendary Mexico versus Puerto Rico boxing rivalry that has given the sport so many great memories.

In the co-main event, Cuban WBA middleweight champ Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara will defend his title against two-division champion Danny “Swift” Garcia. This will be Garcia’s first fight at 160 pounds and should he win he will be a three-division world champion.

Former super middleweight champion Caleb Plant faces off undefeated Trevor McCumby in a 12-rounded featured bout, and the opening Pay-Per-View bout will be Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes.

Watch the Canelo vs. Berlanga weigh-in Live Stream on Friday, September 13, at the Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas. The broadcast begins at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel.

Fight Card

Super Middleweight Championship – Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga (WBC, WBO and WBA Titles)

Middleweight Championship – Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia (WBA Title)

Super Middleweight – Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby

Super Lightweight – Rolando Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes

Featherweight – Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro

Welterweight – Roiman Villa vs. Ricardo Salas

Super Featherweight – Jonathan Lopez vs. Richard Medina

Light Heavyweight – Lawrence King vs. Vaughn Williams

Middleweight – Yoenli Hernandez vs. Jose Sanchez Charles

Super Middleweight – Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Joshua Conley

