Jake Paul Calls Out Canelo Alvarez After Mike Tyson Showdown

In a bold statement that’s sure to raise eyebrows, Jake “Problem Child” Paul, the 27-year-old social media star turned boxing sensation, has set his sights on a megafight with none other than Mexican boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. While the “Problem Child” is currently gearing up for his high-profile bout against Mike Tyson on November 15, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, he’s already looking ahead, expressing confidence in his ability to take on the world champion.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Paul emphasized that he won’t merely be stepping into the ring with Canelo to make up the numbers. “When that day comes, I’ll be anything but content to just be there. I’m in it to win it!” he declared. Paul believes that his meteoric rise in the sport and his previous victories serve as a testament to his capabilities, insisting that he will “shock the whole entire world” when he eventually faces Alvarez.

With characteristic bravado, Paul stated, “Everything I’ve said has come true. Canelo should be awake at night because I’m coming for him. The fight is going to happen, and I will win.” His confidence is unwavering, as he suggests that his past predictions have earned him the right to be taken seriously. “People will sit there and say, ‘Oh, he’s crazy,’ but I was crazy when I said I’d be doing the biggest fights. So you’re crazy until you’re not.”

However, before he can focus on Alvarez, Paul faces the task of battling the legendary Mike Tyson, who is poised to deliver a formidable challenge even at age 58. When asked about the nerves that accompany the matchup, Paul candidly admitted, “Definitely. The moments of insecurity creep in, especially moving up to heavyweight where he has the weight advantage. Tyson is insanely powerful, and I know he’s taking it seriously.”

Despite the high stakes, Paul remains confident about Tyson’s health leading into the fight. After a medical issue postponed their original matchup earlier this summer, he reassured fans that “it’s Mike Tyson or nothing,” confirming that the former champion is healthy and ready for action.

As the November 15 date looms closer, all eyes will be on Paul to see if he can back up his bold words against Tyson. And should he emerge victorious, fans might just get to witness a historic clash between Paul and Alvarez—a matchup that could break box office records.

