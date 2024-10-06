UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr Live Stream on ESPN PPV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 5 for UFC 307: Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.. Headlined by a light heavyweight championship bout, and co-featuring a women’s bantamweight title fight.

In the main event, reigning two-division champion Alex Pereira (11-2) defends his light heavyweight title against No. 8-ranked contender Khalil Rountree Jr. (15-5, 1 NC). Pereira steps into the Octagon for his third title defense, he brings great striking and knockout power to the forefront. Rountree, known for his explosive striking and tenacity, will be vying for his first championship in what promises to be a thrilling that battle whether it ends by KO or goes the full five rounds. Expect a tactical striking battle with Pereira’s superior counter boxing and Rountree’s aggressive striking.

The co-main event features an exciting bantamweight title clash between current champ Raquel Pennington (16-8) and former champion Julianna Peña (11-5). Pennington, will make her first defense of the strap against the seasoned Peña, who is determined to reclaim her title. This matchup is crucial for both fighters, with Pennington looking to solidify her reign and Peña aiming to bounce back from a previous defeat. Expect a tactical and gritty fight as both women bring their best to the Octagon.

Before the bantamweight title goes up for grabs, Ketlen Vieira (14-3) faces off against Olympic Judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison (17-1) in a pivotal women’s bantamweight showdown. This matchup is viewed as a potential title eliminator, with the winner likely next in line for a shot at the championship. Vieira, a veteran contender, looks to leverage her experience against Harrison, who made a stunning debut with a second-round submission of former champion Holly Holm. The stakes are high, and both fighters are eager to prove themselves as top contenders in a rapidly evolving division.

The card also features a bantamweight showdown between Mario Bautista (14-2) and former featherweight champion José Aldo (32-8). Aldo, a legend in the sport, faces a tough challenge in Bautista, who is eager to make a name for himself.

Additionally, Kevin Holland (26-11) squares off against Roman Dolidze (13-3) in an intriguing middleweight clash that adds further excitement to the event.

Main Card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (Light Heavyweight Title)

Raquel Pennington vs. Julianna Pena (Women’s Bantamweight Title)

Jose Aldo vs. Mario Bautista (Bantamweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Kayla Harrison (Women’s Bantamweight)

Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland (Middleweight)

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Stephen Thompson vs. Joaquin Buckley (Welterweight)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Iasmin Lucindo (Women’s Strawweight)

Austin Hubbard vs. Alexander Hernandez (Lightweight)

Cesar Almeida vs. Ihor Potieria (Middleweight)

Early Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

Ryan Spann vs. Ovince Saint Preux (Light Heavyweight)

Carla Esparza vs. Tecia Pennington (Women’s Strawweight)

Court McGee vs. Tim Means (Welterweight)

Watch UFC 307 Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on ESPN+ PPV, for more information visit: https://plus.espn.com/ufc

