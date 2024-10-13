Watch Takuma Inoue vs. Seiya Tsutsumi Live Online Oct. 13 on Top Rank Boxing

Get ready for October 13, as Tokyo’s Ariake Arena transforms into the ultimate battleground for boxing fans! For two consecutive days, this iconic venue will host eight thrilling fights, including seven world title showdowns. You won’t want to miss this live and exclusive event, streaming in the U.S. on ESPN+ during the early morning hours.

The Main Event: Takuma Inoue vs. Seiya Tsutsumi

The excitement kicks off with a highly anticipated clash in the bantamweight division as Takuma Inoue defends his WBA world title against the undefeated Seiya Tsutsumi. Inoue, with an impressive record of 20 wins (5 KOs) and just 1 loss, is no stranger to high-stakes fights. As the younger brother of boxing sensation Naoya Inoue, Takuma has proven he can shine on his own, capturing the vacant WBA title with a points victory over Liborio Solis in April 2023. He followed this up with a sensational ninth-round stoppage against former champion Jerwin Ancajas and a decisive unanimous decision over Sho Ishida.

Standing across the ring will be the hungry challenger, the undefeated Seiya Tsutsumi, boasting a record of 11 wins (8 KOs), 0 losses, and 2 draws. This will be Tsutsumi’s first shot at a world title, and he’s coming off a strong fourth-round TKO victory over Weerawat Noolae in July. With speed, power, and a perfect record on the line, Tsutsumi is eager to make his mark in this monumental bout.

Co-Feature: Kenshiro Teraji vs. Cristofer Rosales

Adding to the electrifying atmosphere is the co-feature bout where Kenshiro Teraji looks to make history by claiming a title in a second weight class. Teraji, a formidable fighter with a record of 22 wins (14 KOs) and 1 loss, aims to secure the vacant WBC flyweight title against former champion Cristofer Rosales. Teraji has successfully defended his unified light flyweight crown three times, showcasing his elite skills and determination in the ring. Rosales, with a record of 37 wins (22 KOs) and 6 losses, is on a five-fight winning streak and eager to reclaim his status as a champion after previously winning the WBC flyweight title in Japan.

Don’t Miss the Action!

This event promises to deliver high-octane action and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re a die-hard boxing fan or new to the sport, the matchups on October 13 are set to captivate audiences worldwide. Tune in early on ESPN+ at 4:00 AM ET/PT on Sunday to witness Takuma Inoue defend his title against the fierce challenger Seiya Tsutsumi, along with Kenshiro Teraji’s quest for flyweight glory.

Fight Card

Bantamweight Championship – Takuma Inoue vs. Seiya Tsutsumi (WBA Title)

Flyweight Championship – Kenshiro Teraji vs. Cristofer Rosales (WBC Title)

Flyweight Championship – Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Thananchai Charunphak (WBA Title)

Light Flyweight Championship – Shokichi Iwata vs. Jairo Noriega (WBO Title)

Bantamweight – Ryuga Sato vs. Asato Sato

Prepare for an unforgettable night of championship boxing that you won't want to miss!

