Celebrity Mint Launch Limited Edition Mike Tyson and Jake Paul “Chibi” Collectible Coins

Celebrity Mint launches first Mike Tyson and Jake Paul “Chibi” collectibles

Limited edition pure silver “Chibi” coins of the former heavyweight champion and social media icon debut on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. CST

Houston, TX, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Celebrity Mint, the innovative collectibles brand behind the world’s first legal tender precious metal trading coins, is releasing an exclusive collection of pure silver “Chibi” coins with Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The precious metal collectibles will launch on Friday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. CST at CelebrityMint.com.

The legal tender collectibles are the first Chibis created for both of the world-renowned stars. Popular in Japanese anime and manga, Chibis are cartoon characters with exaggerated features, typically oversized heads and small bodies. Each Celebrity Mint Chibi coin is crafted from 2 oz. of pure silver and features an authentic Tyson or Paul hand-autographed label, with a limited number of gilded coins available. Each collectible is encapsulated and authenticated by the world-renowned Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS), including:

450 Jake Paul 2024 Colorized 2 oz Silver Chibis ($299.99) with PCGS-certified hand-autographed labels

50 Jake Paul 2024 Gilded Gold 2 oz Silver Chibis ($599.99) with PCGS-certified hand-autographed labels

450 Mike Tyson 2024 Colorized 2 oz Silver Chibis ($299.99) with PCGS-certified hand-autographed labels

50 Mike Tyson 2024 Gilded Gold 2 oz Silver Chibis ($599.99) with PCGS-certified hand-autographed labels

“We’re so excited to partner with Celebrity Mint to grade and encapsulate these thrilling new Chibi coins,” PCGS President Stephanie Sabin said. “These Celebrity Mint Chibi coins represent a fun mashup of numismatics, pop culture and sports. They will excite whole new groups of coin collectors and investors.”

“Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are two of the biggest pop culture figures, and we’re so excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with them for these Chibis.” Celebrity Mint co-founder Kenny Duncan Jr. of Houston’s U.S. Coins and Jewelry said. “Boxing fans are a passionate group, and we’re thrilled to bring them this one-of-a-kind series of legal tender collectibles.”

ABOUT CELEBRITY MINT

Founded in 2023 by the Duncan Group – led by brothers Kenny Duncan Jr. and Matthew Duncan of Houston’s industry-leading U.S Coins and Jewelry – Celebrity Mint is where the worlds of coin collecting and sports memorabilia collide. This innovative brand is pioneering a new era in collectibles by introducing the first legal tender trading coins, precious metal coins reimagined as trading cards. Celebrity Mint’s mission is to revolutionize the collectible market, uniting sports legends and iconic celebrities with the allure of precious metals. To date, Celebrity Mint has partnered with the likes of Ric Flair, Mike Tyson and Pete Rose to create one-of-a-kind gold and silver collectibles. For more information visit https://www.celebritymint.com/.

