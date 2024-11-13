Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano Rematch Live Stream Press Conference Video

On November 15, the biggest boxing event of the year will take place at the Dallas Cowboys’ football stadium, where YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will face the legendary “Iron” Mike Tyson. In addition, Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF women’s light welterweight title in a rematch against Amanda Serrano.

This will be the first live boxing event streamed on Netflix, and it’s expected to be a massive spectacle, attracting millions of viewers worldwide.

Before the event on Saturday, the fighters will take the stage at the final press conference on Wednesday to address the media and share their thoughts on their upcoming bouts.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano made history on April 30, 2022, when they headlined the first-ever women’s Pay-Per-View main event at Madison Square Garden in New York. The event was sold out and lived up to the hype with an action-packed bout full of drama. Taylor won by decision in a closely contested fight that many viewers felt Serrano had won. The two will finally settle the score once and for all in this highly anticipated rematch.

Watch the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 final press conference live stream on YouTube, beginning at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

