Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream

LONDON, UK – April 24, 2025 – The final press conference for the highly anticipated Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn grudge match takes place this week, just days before their explosive clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, April 26. Fans worldwide can catch every heated moment of the fight week press conference via a free live stream, promising a fiery prelude to one of British boxing’s biggest events in years.

The press conference will be broadcast live on Mathroom and DAZN’s YouTube channel as well as Sky Sports’ online platforms, ensuring global access to the verbal sparring between Eubank Jr and Benn.

The stream is expected to begin at 6:00 PM BST (1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT) on Thursday, April 24, from a yet-to-be-disclosed location in London. With tensions already at a boiling point after previous chaotic encounters, including Eubank Jr’s infamous egg-throwing incident in February, this final face-off is guaranteed to deliver must-watch drama.

The Eubank Jr vs. Benn saga, rooted in a 35-year-old family feud that began with their fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, has evolved into a deeply personal rivalry. Originally scheduled for October 2022, the fight was postponed due to Benn’s adverse drug test findings, fueling animosity that has only intensified since. Now, with Benn cleared to fight and both men trading vicious barbs, the stage is set for a middleweight showdown that could define their careers. The winner is rumored to be in line for a shot at boxing superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Expect more drama at the press conference as Eubank Jr, 35, and Benn, 28, continue their war of words. Eubank Jr, with a record of 34-3 (25 KOs), has vowed to exploit his experience and power, while Benn, undefeated at 23-0 (14 KOs), is determined to “settle the feud for the family,” as he recently told talkSPORT. Promoters Eddie Hearn and Ben Shalom, along with other key figures, are likely to add fuel to the already combustible atmosphere.

The April 26 pay-per-view event, available on DAZN PPV (£21.99 UK / $24.99 US) and Sky Sports Box Office (£19.95 UK).

