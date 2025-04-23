Watch Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Open Workout Live Stream

Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn are set to offer fans a sneak peek into their preparations with an open workout live stream ahead of their April 26, 2025, clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. This middleweight grudge match, steeped in a 35-year-old family rivalry, has already ignited passions with verbal sparring, a now-infamous egg-slapping incident, and the weight of legacy. The open workout, expected to be streamed live on platforms like DAZN and Sky Sports’ digital channels, promises to ramp up the excitement as both fighters showcase their skills and mindset just days before they settle their score in the ring.

The Eubank-Benn saga traces its roots to the 1990s, when Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn delivered two iconic battles that defined British boxing. Eubank Sr.’s ninth-round TKO in 1990 and a controversial split draw in 1993 left an indelible mark, and now their sons are poised to carry the torch. Originally scheduled for October 2022, the fight was derailed by Benn’s adverse drug test findings, sparking controversy and fueling bad blood. After years of legal battles, suspensions, and heated exchanges, the stage is finally set for the sons to write their own chapter.

The open workout live stream, scheduled for April 23, 2025, will give fans a front-row seat to the fighters’ physical and mental states. Expect Eubank Jr., with his 34-3 record and 74% knockout rate, to display the sharp footwork and power punching that dismantled Kamil Szeremeta in October 2024. Benn, unbeaten at 23-0 with a 61% knockout rate, will likely counter with the relentless aggression that has defined his rise, despite moving up from welterweight to the 160-pound middleweight limit for this bout.

Open workouts are more than just a chance for fighters to loosen up; they’re a psychological battlefield.

Fans tuning into the live stream can expect light workouts, with both fighters performing pad work, shadowboxing, and possibly bag work. The undercard fighters, including Anthony Yarde, Liam Smith, and Chris Billam-Smith, may also make appearances, adding to the event’s star power. Commentary from DAZN and Sky Sports analysts will likely dissect every move, from Eubank Jr.’s reach advantage (4 inches over Benn) to Benn’s hunger to avenge his father’s loss.

The open workout live stream is accessible for free on DAZN’s and Matchroom’s YouTube channels or social media platforms, as is customary for such promotional events.The broadcast begins at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT on Wednesday, April 23.

The event also serves as a promotional springboard for the pay-per-view, priced at £19.95 in the UK and $24.99 in the U.S. on DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office. With the winner potentially earning a shot at Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in 2026, as hinted by Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The open workout will amplify the narrative of legacy, redemption, and revenge, drawing in casual fans and hardcore boxing enthusiasts alike.

A Clash of Personalities and Legacies

Beyond the punches, the Eubank Jr.-Benn fight is a cultural moment. Eubank Jr. carries the swagger of a seasoned veteran who’s faced top-tier opponents like Liam Smith and Billy Joe Saunders. Benn, dubbed “The Destroyer,” embodies raw ambition, determined to clear his name and honor his father’s legacy. Their open workout performances will reflect these contrasting personas—Eubank’s calculated showmanship versus Benn’s fiery intensity.

As Tottenham Hotspur Stadium prepares to host its third major boxing event, following Usyk-Joshua and Fury-Chisora, the open workout live stream will set the tone for what promises to be a visceral, emotional encounter. Will Eubank Jr.’s experience and power overwhelm Benn? Or will Benn’s hunger and speed steal the show? Tune in to the live stream to catch the first sparks of this explosive showdown.

For the latest updates on the open workout live stream, visit DAZN.com or SkySports.com. The main event, Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn, airs live on DAZN PPV and Sky Sports Box Office on April 26, 2025.

