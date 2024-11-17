Watch UFC 309: Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic Live Stream on ESPN PPV

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Madison Square Garden in New York for UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title.

The event takes place on November 16 and is stacked with action, including a co-main event featuring Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

The return of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is what fans have been clamoring for. After a long hiatus, he will face former heavyweight king Stipe Miocic, who is also coming off a lengthy layoff.

Jones is widely regarded as the greatest pound-for-pound fighter in UFC history. He reigned as the longtime light heavyweight champion, defending the title multiple times, before moving up to heavyweight and defeating Ciryl Gane to claim the belt.

The intrigue heading into the main event centers on whether either fighter will show signs of age or ring rust. Miocic has been out of action for a much longer period, and many MMA fans believe he could be sluggish because of it, while Jones is expected to be much fresher.

The co-main event promises to be an action-packed bout between former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and top contender Michael Chandler. Chandler’s explosive wrestling and boxing will go up against Oliveira’s submission skills and striking. The winner could be in line to face superstar Conor McGregor next.

UFC 309: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will be available via live stream on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT on November 16, 2024. Visit UFC.com for more information.

