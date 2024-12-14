Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Ontario, CA – The stage is set for a thrilling night of boxing at the Toyota Arena on December 14, as Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel successfully made weight on Friday for their highly anticipated 12-round bout, where the NABF and NABO belts will be on the line.

Rocha (25-2, 16 KOs), the hard-hitting welterweight southpaw from Santa Ana, California, tipped the scales at 146.4 pounds, comfortably under the 147-pound limit. His opponent, the undefeated Raul Curiel (15-0, 13 KOs) of Mexico, weighed in at 146.6 pounds, making both fighters ready to go the distance in a fight that promises to be an all-out war. With both men bringing power the fight could also end by knockout.

The co-main event features another stellar showdown, as two undefeated fighters square up, Charles Conwell (20-0, 15 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan, and Gerardo Luis Vergara (20-0, 13 KOs) of Argentina fight for the right to remain undefeated. The bout is set for 10-rounds in the 154-pound division.

In the super flyweight division, popular Los Angeles’ John “Scrappy” Ramirez (13-1, 9 KOs) will make his return to the ring against the undefeated Ephraim Bui (10-0, 8 KOs) from Sugar Land, Texas. Ramirez wants to prove to the boxing world that he isn’t a hype job after his first career loss and a win against a top undefeated super flyweight fighter like Bui will help silenced the doubters.

Former women’s unified flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-2, 1 KO) of Houston, Texas takes on the four-time world champion Arely Mucino (32-4-2, 11 KOs) of Mexico. The fight will be held in the super flyweight division.

In the opening bout of the main broadcast on DAZN, a 10-round super featherweight showdown, Victor Morales Jr. (19-0-1, 9 KOs) from Vancouver, Washington, and Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz (16-2-1, 6 KOs) of Mexico kick off the event and hope to start the night right with an action packed bout.

Before the DAZN card, fight fans can tune into Golden Boy Boxing’s YouTube channel for a free live stream preliminary fight card.

Main Card

Welterweight: Alexis Rocha vs. Raul Curiel – 12 rounds

Super Welterweight: Charles Conwell vs. Gerardo Luis Vergara – 10 rounds

Super Flyweight: John Ramirez vs. Ephraim Bui – 10 rounds

Super Flyweight: Marlen Esparza vs. Arely Mucino – 10 rounds

Super Featherweight: Victor Morales vs. Jose Ivan Guardado Ortiz – 10 rounds

Preliminary Card

Super Bantamweight: Jorge Chavez vs. Ruben Dario Casero – 8 rounds

Welterweight: Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Jabin Chollet – 8 rounds

Super Bantamweight: Gael Cabrera vs. Garen Diagan – 6 rounds

Lightweight: Joshua Garcia vs. Uhlices Avelino-Reyes – 6 rounds

Middleweight: Fabian Guzman vs. Travis Floyd – 4 rounds

Welterweight: Javier Meza vs. David Music – 4 rounds

Alexis Rocha vs Raul Curiel live stream prelims on YouTube begin at 1:30 PM PT on Saturday, December 14, 2024.