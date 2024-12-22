VIDEO: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 Fight Replay Highlights

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – December 21, 2024 – In a thrilling and tactical battle that kept fans on the edge of their seats, undefeated WBC, WBA, and WBO unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) once again bested former heavyweight king Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) in a highly anticipated rematch at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday night.

The fight, which was a sequel to their first meeting, was a chess match in the ring, with both fighters testing each other’s limits and skills. It was a back-and-forth contest with several momentum shifts, but in the end, Usyk’s technical mastery and unyielding endurance saw him claim a unanimous decision victory, with all three judges scoring the fight 116-112 in his favor.

From the opening bell, it was clear that this would not be a fight of wild brawls but rather one of calculated moves and careful strategy. Usyk, the smaller and quicker fighter, who fights out of the southpaw stance, used his superior footwork and precision to avoid Fury’s heavy punches, while Fury sought to impose his size advantage and power.

The early rounds were extremely close. Fury, who came into the fight 19 pounds heavier than in their first encounter, appeared to have the edge in power shots, though Usyk’s speed and technique were ever-present. Round four was a turning point, as Usyk landed two massive left hands that sent a message to Fury, though the Brit responded with some hard shots of his own in round five.

Fury, showing signs of his usual resilience, managed to find his rhythm in round five, landing some hard hooks and keeping the pressure on Usyk. But in round six, it was Usyk’s turn again. The Ukrainian champion found success with big shots that seemed to unsettle Fury, who appeared to be tiring slightly, possibly due to the extra weight he carried into the ring.

The fight was back and forth but the conditioning, ring smarts, and elusiveness of Usyk would eventually prevail.

When the scores were read, it was a unanimous decision victory for Usyk. All three judges scored the fight 116-112 in favor of the Ukrainian, confirming him as the greatest heavyweight of this era, having beaten both heavyweight giants Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury and being the first heavyweight in the 4 belt era to become undisputed champion.

Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 Fight Highlights (ESPN)



