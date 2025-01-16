Misfits Boxing 20: Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor Live Stream Press Conference

Misfits Boxing 20 (MF & DAZN: X Series 020 – Darren Till vs Anthony Taylor), set to take place on January 18, 2025 at the Co-op Live in Manchester, promises to deliver an electrifying night of crossover boxing action. The event will feature a thrilling catchweight bout between English mixed martial artist Darren Till and American MMA fighter turned Misfits Boxing star Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor.

The final Misfits Boxing 20 press conference will take place on Thursday, January 16 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT and will be live streamed on YouTube for fans to watch.

Originally, Darren Till was scheduled to face English professional boxer Tommy Fury in the main event. However, the bout was abruptly cancelled when Fury withdrew from the fight on December 6, 2024. The announcement of Fury’s withdrawal came just weeks after an intense press conference in London, where verbal sparring between Fury, Till, and KSI escalated to a near physical altercation. Fury’s father, John Fury, threw water at Till during the heated exchange, further fueling the tension surrounding the bout. Despite the drama, Till remained confident, insisting that his comments about using “MMA tactics” in the ring were purely a mental strategy, not a serious intention to break boxing rules.

Following Fury’s pullout, Misfits Boxing confirmed that Darren Till would still headline the event, with a new opponent to be announced. On December 29, 2024, the promotion revealed that Anthony Taylor would step in to challenge Till. Taylor, a seasoned MMA fighter, is known for his time in Bellator and has garnered attention for his antics at Misfits Boxing events. With a combative style and a reputation for trash talk, Taylor promises to be a formidable challenge for Till.

The clash between Till and Taylor is set for eight rounds, with both fighters eager to prove their mettle in the ring. Till, who boasts a successful MMA career with the UFC, will be making his boxing debut in what is expected to be closely watched bout. His transition from MMA to boxing has garnered considerable interest, and fans are eager to see how he adapts to the sweet science.

In the co-feature, the card has seen some changes as well. Originally, English influencer HSTikkyTokky was set to face American sports commentator Wade Plemons in his debut. However, HSTikkyTokky withdrew from the event following an arrest warrant issued by Surrey Police during his time in Qatar. Replacing him is Kenyan reality TV star Masai Warrior, who will now face Plemons in a four-round bridgerweight contest.

The rest of the fight card is stacked with exciting matchups, including a Women’s MFB Lightweight Championship bout between reigning champion Carla Jade and challenger Melanie Shah in her Misfits debut. In addition, there are multiple undercard fights, including a welterweight contest between Sami Hamed and Ziggy Johnson, as well as light heavyweight bouts featuring Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench and Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio. The heavyweight division will also be represented, with BBCC Gareth taking on Kak Hatt.

With an action-packed lineup and the high-profile headliner featuring Darren Till and Anthony Taylor, Misfits Boxing 20 is poised to deliver a night of unforgettable entertainment in Manchester. Fans are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a historic event in the world of crossover boxing.

Misfits & DAZN X Series 020: Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor press conference live stream



MF & DAZN: X Series 020 Fight Card

Catchweight – Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor (8 rounds)

Bridgerweight – Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior (4 rounds)

Women’s MFB Lightweight Championship – Carla Jade (Champ) vs. Melanie Shah (5 rounds)

Welterweight – Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson (4 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench (4 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio (4 rounds)

Heavyweight – BBCC Gareth vs. Kak Hatt (4 rounds)

Middleweight – Little T vs. Afghan Dan (4 rounds)

