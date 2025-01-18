Watch Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor Fight Live on Misfits Boxing X Series 20

The MF & DAZN: X Series 20 will showcase a catchweight (195 lbs) crossover boxing match between English MMA fighter Darren “Gorilla” Till and American MMA fighter Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor. The fight is set to take place on January 18, 2025, at the Co-op Live in Manchester, England and will stream live on DAZN.

Initially, Darren Till was set to face English professional boxer Tommy Fury in a bout scheduled for January 18, 2025, at Co-op Live in Manchester. However, the fight was called off after Fury withdrew on December 6, 2024.

Misfits Boxing had previously revealed on November 17 that Fury and Till would headline the event. The announcement was followed by a launch press conference on November 19 in London, where tensions flared. Heated exchanges between Fury, Till, and KSI culminated in John Fury, Tommy Fury’s father, throwing water at Till, nearly igniting a physical altercation.

On December 6, Tommy Fury officially announced his withdrawal, citing concerns about Till’s comments at the press conference, where he had hinted at using “MMA tactics” if the fight wasn’t going in his favor. Till clarified his remarks, asserting they were merely a psychological strategy and that he had no intention of violating the rules of professional boxing. When Till heard the news that Fury pulled out of the fight he said they were scared and knew he would be too dangerous for them. Till insisted he would still fight with a new late replacement foe. On December 29, Misfits staple Anthony Taylor stepped up to fill the void and said he was ready to welcome Till to the world of crossover boxing.

The co-main event was initially set to feature English influencer HSTikkyTokky taking on American YouTuber and sports commentator Wade Plemons, following their heated face-off at X Series 19 – Qatar: The Supercard. However, HSTikkyTokky was forced to withdraw due to legal issues, including an active arrest warrant issued by Surrey Police while he was in Qatar. As a result, he was replaced by Kenyan reality TV star Masai Warrior, who had previously been lined up as HSTikkyTokky’s opponent for X Series 19.

Misfits Boxing 20 Fight Card

Catchweight – Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor (8 rounds)

Bridgerweight – Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior (4 rounds)

Women’s MFB Lightweight Championship – Carla Jade (Champ) vs. Melanie Shah (5 rounds)

Welterweight – Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson (4 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench (4 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio (4 rounds)

Heavyweight – BBCC Gareth vs. Kak Hatt (4 rounds)

Middleweight – Little T vs. Afghan Dan (4 rounds)

Watch Misfits Boxing 20 on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on DAZN.

