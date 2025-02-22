Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – February 22, 2025 – The rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight championship takes place this Saturday, February 22, at Kingdom Arena. A free live stream prelim undercard will be available to watch on YouTube before the main broadcast on DAZN.

Following their razor-close encounter in October 2024, where Beterbiev emerged victorious via a controversial majority decision, Bivol and his team demanded an immediate rematch and now they have a chance to settle the score.

But the main event is just the tip of the iceberg—this card, dubbed “The Last Crescendo,” boasts one of the most stacked undercards in recent boxing history, featuring title fights and a slew of current and former champions.

The Main Event: Beterbiev vs. Bivol II

Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs), the reigning WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight champion, will defend his undisputed crown against Dmitry Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs), the only man to take him the distance in a professional fight. Their first clash was a technical masterpiece, with Bivol’s slick boxing and Beterbiev’s relentless pressure leaving fans and analysts split on the outcome. The judges’ scores—114-114, 115-113, and a widely criticized 116-112 in favor of Beterbiev—sparked immediate calls for a rematch.

Bivol, now 34, has vowed to adjust his approach, promising “more punches and more endurance” to reclaim the belts he lost. Meanwhile, the 40-year-old Beterbiev, known for his devastating power, hinted at a shift in strategy, telling talkSPORT, “I will do everything different” to secure a more decisive victory. Oddsmakers list Beterbiev as a slight favorite at -120, with Bivol close behind at +105, signaling another tight contest. Promoters and fans alike are bracing for a potential trilogy if the rematch delivers the same fireworks as the original.

The undercard for this Riyadh Season event is nothing short of spectacular, featuring four world title bouts and eight current or former champions. Here’s a rundown of the key fights:

Martin Bakole vs. Joseph Parker (Heavyweight)

In the co-main event, Martin Bakole fills in as a late replacement for IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) against former champion Joseph Parker (35-3, 23 KOs). Dubois, riding high after his stunning knockout of Anthony Joshua in September 2024, was ill on fight week and doctors pulled him from the fight. Bakole a power punching contender will now have the chance of a life time to try and upset former champ Parker.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley (WBC Lightweight Title)

Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs), the WBC lightweight champion and ESPN’s No. 9 pound-for-pound fighter, faces late replacement Josh Padley after original opponent Floyd Schofield withdrew due to illness. Stevenson, returning from a hand injury, will look to dazzle with his slick defense and precision, while Padley steps into his first world title shot with nothing to lose.

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (WBC Middleweight Title)

Carlos Adames (23-1, 18 KOs) puts his WBC middleweight title on the line against unbeaten challenger Hamzah Sheeraz (20-0, 16 KOs). Adames brings veteran savvy, while Sheeraz’s youth and knockout power make this a classic stylistic showdown.

Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith (WBO Interim Light Heavyweight Title)

Undefeated Joshua Buatsi (19-0, 13 KOs) battles former champion Callum Smith (30-2, 22 KOs) for the WBO interim light heavyweight strap. The winner positions themselves for a shot at the Beterbiev-Bivol victor, adding extra stakes to this British showdown.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov (WBA Super Welterweight Title Eliminator)

Rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr. (20-0, 19 KOs) takes on former champion Israil Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) in a WBA super welterweight title eliminator. With both fighters known for their explosive power, this bout could steal the show.

Tyler Denny vs. Ammo Williams (European Middleweight Title)

Tyler Denny defends his European middleweight title against the hard-hitting Ammo Williams in a matchup that rounds out this stellar lineup.

Event Details and Viewing Options

The action kicks off at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT with the free prelim broadcast on YouTube. The main broadcast starts at 1 p.m. ET/PT on February 22, streaming live on DAZN PPV for $25.99 in the U.S.—a bargain for a card of this magnitude. In the UK, Sky Sports Box Office will broadcast the event, with ring walks for the main event expected around 10:30 p.m. local time in Riyadh (5:30 p.m. ET).

For Beterbiev and Bivol, this rematch is about legacy. A win for Beterbiev cements his status as one of the greatest light heavyweights ever, while a Bivol victory could force a trilogy and redefine the division. The undercard fighters, meanwhile, are vying for world titles, redemption, and a chance to etch their names in boxing lore.

As the boxing world converges on Riyadh, “The Last Crescendo” is poised to deliver a night of unforgettable drama. Whether it’s Beterbiev’s power or Bivol’s finesse that prevails, or an undercard upset that steals the headlines, this event is a must-watch for fight fans everywhere.

