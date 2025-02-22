Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2, How to Watch Live Online, Date and Start Time

The rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, titled Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2, is a pivotal event in the light-heavyweight division, following their first encounter in October 2024, where Beterbiev won by majority decision to become the undisputed champion.

This second fight, part of Riyadh Season’s “The Last Crescendo,” is scheduled for Saturday, February 22, 2025, and takes place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event is organized under the Saudi Arabian General Entertainment Authority, emphasizing its status as a major international boxing spectacle. Top Rank and Matchroom Boxing are the main promoters and DAZN is the main broadcast company of the event.

The fight features a stunning undercard. Former heavyweight champion Joseph Parker will take on late replacement Martin Bakole in the main event. Undefeated American WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson will defend his title against Josh Padley, and undefeated 154 lbs contender Vergil Ortiz Jr. will take on former champion Israil Madrimov, as well as other bouts.

Undercard

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole

Title: WBO interim heavyweight

Parker, originally set to face Daniel Dubois (who withdrew due to illness), now takes on late replacement Bakole.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Josh Padley

Title: WBC lightweight

Stevenson defends his title against Padley, who stepped in after Floyd Schofield pulled out due to illness.

Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Title: WBC middleweight

Adames puts his middleweight belt on the line against the unbeaten Sheeraz.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Israil Madrimov

Title: WBC interim super welterweight

Ortiz and Madrimov battle for the interim super welterweight strap.

Zhilei Zhang vs. Agit Kabayel

Title: WBC interim heavyweight

Zhang and Kabayel vie for the vacant interim heavyweight title.

Joshua Buatsi vs. Callum Smith

Title: WBO interim light heavyweight

Buatsi defends his interim light heavyweight title against former champ Smith.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Location: ANB Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start Times

Broadcast Start: 7:30 a.m. PST (10:30 a.m. ET)

Main Event Ring Walks: 3:00 p.m. PST (6:00 p.m. ET)

How to Watch

Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 is available to view online via live streaming services.

Platforms: DAZN pay-per-view or PPV.com

Price: $25.99

