Gervonta Tank Davis vs Lamont Roach Fight Weigh-In Video

Brooklyn, NY – February 27, 2025 – The official weigh-in for the WBA lightweight title fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. draws near. The weigh-in will take place this Friday, February 28, 2025, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Fans and media alike are able to attend the event live, and for those who cannot show up in person, tune in vial live stream on YouTube.

All of the world-class boxers on the card will step on the scale as the final time each opponent will face off before Saturday night PBC on Amazon PRIME Video PPV event.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the undefeated WBA lightweight champion, brings a perfect record of 30-0 (28 KOs) into the fight, looking to defend his title against Lamont Roach Jr., the WBA super featherweight champion. Roach enters the ring with an impressive 25-1-1 (10 KOs) record, stepping up in weight with confidence. With both fighters possessing contrasting styles—Davis known for his explosive knockout power and Roach for his technical prowess. Davis and Roach grew up together and sparred and trained alongside each other in the past, the atmosphere at the weigh-in is expected to be charged with intensity as the two prepare for the March 1 title fight.

The weigh-in, which is open to the public and set to begin at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT, will be the first time fans can witness the two boxers square off before they meet in the ring for their career-defining clash. For Davis, another victory would not only keep his undefeated streak intact but also inch him closer to his rumored plans of retiring with just two more fights in 2025. For Roach, an upset win could thrust him into superstardom, adding the coveted lightweight title to his collection and delivering Davis his first-ever professional loss.

Adding extra drama to the event is the long history between the two fighters. Davis and Roach first faced off in two amateur bouts in 2011, with each fighter securing a win, setting the stage for a professional trilogy that now carries personal stakes. Roach, coming off a six-fight win streak and fresh off winning the WBA super featherweight title in 2023, will look to shock the world and dethrone the reigning champion.

At the weigh-in, fans can expect more than just numbers on the scale. Davis has already promised Roach a “rude awakening,” while Roach has vowed to test Tank’s chin with his own power. The verbal exchanges are sure to heat up as both men mentally prepare for what promises to be an explosive showdown.

The undercard for the event will also be a must-see, with junior welterweight champions José Valenzuela and Alberto Puello also weighing in. The action-packed evening is shaping up to be a boxing fan’s dream come true, culminating in the main event on March 1.

Doors for the weigh-in will open at 11:00 AM ET/PT, and the event is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend in person, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) will stream the weigh-in live, allowing fans around the world to catch all the action.

