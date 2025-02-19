Shakur Stevenson’s Bout Against Floyd Schofield Canceled Due to Mystery Illness

The upcoming boxing match between undefeated fighters Shakur Stevenson and Floyd Schofield, originally slated for this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has been abruptly canceled due to health concerns.

Floyd Schofield, the rising lightweight contender, was reported to have fallen ill at the fighter hotel on Thursday. The severity of his condition necessitated a visit to the hospital, leading to his withdrawal from the fight.

The British Boxing Board of Control, overseeing the event, made the decision to pull Schofield from the card, prioritizing his health and safety. This left Shakur Stevenson, the current WBC world lightweight champion, without an opponent for what was expected to be an electrifying championship match on the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 fight card.

Stevenson, known for his exceptional speed and technical boxing skills, was visibly disappointed but expressed understanding for the situation. “Health comes first,” Stevenson remarked in a statement. “I wish Floyd a speedy recovery and look forward to getting back in the ring soon.” What is even more interesting is Stevenson predicted this prior to it happening, in an earlier interview he said he believes Schofield would not show up to fight and find a way out.

Stevenson’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom boxing is scrambling to find a last-minute replacement for Schofield, hoping to salvage the championship bout and provide fans with the action they anticipated. However, with the short notice, finding an opponent of comparable skill and readiness poses a significant challenge.

The cancellation has stirred discussions within the boxing community about undefeated young fighters getting cold feet before a difficult match. Fans expressed their disappointment on social media and question if Schofield and his father backed out of the fight due to fear of losing.

Schofield’s father made some serious allegations on X before deleting the post, “They poisoned my son,” he said and claimed that a masseuse associated with Stevenson’s camp had “wiped a cream on my son.”

Stevenson’s team got word of that damning accusation and warned Schofield that legal action would take place of the defamatory posts.

