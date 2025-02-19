VIDEO: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 Final Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The boxing world is abuzz with excitement as we approach the undisputed light heavyweight championship rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, they are set to headline one of the most anticipated Riyadh Season fight cards of 2025.

Before the two light heavyweight’s clash in the ring, fans around the globe can watch the final pre-fight press conference on Thursday before Saturday’s main event live on DAZN’s YouTube channel.

The event, dubbed “The Last Crescendo,” promises not just a fight but a battle of legacies set for February 22, 2025. Both fighters and their teams will share their last thoughts at the final presser and face off once again before the Weigh-In on Friday.

Beterbiev, the reigning undisputed champion with a record of 21-0, 20 KOs, came out victorious unifying all the 175 pound titles and remaining undefeated after the first bout with Bivol.

Dmitry Bivol, who suffered his first professional defeat in their last encounter, was visibly determined to rewrite the narrative. Holding a record of 23-1, 12 KOs, Bivol can at least boast that he was the first fight to go the distance with the power punching Beterbiev.

Some viewers felt Bivol did enough to win and that Beterbiev struggled to find his timing due to Bivol’s elusiveness.

The rematch will answer a lot of questions and both fighters have something to prove, will Bivol get his revenge and adjust in the rematch to pull off the victory or will Beterbiev silence the critics and be the first to stop Bivol in the ring after he went the distance in the first fight.

Here’s how you can watch the Beterbiev vs. Bivol 2 final press conference event live:

Date and Time:

When: The press conference is scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Time: The event will commence at 6:45 PM UK time, which translates to 1:45 PM ET (Eastern Time) in the United States.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 The Last Crescendo Press Conference Video



Like this: Like Loading...