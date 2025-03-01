Watch Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan Live Fight Prelims

On March 1, 2025, the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, will host a highly anticipated welterweight showdown as unbeaten hometown favorite Lewis Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs) takes on Limerick’s Paddy Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs) in a 12-round IBF world title eliminator.

Promoted by Matchroom Boxing and broadcast live on DAZN starting at 7 PM GMT, the main event ring walks are expected around 10 PM GMT. Both fighters made weight on February 28, with Crocker at 146.7 lbs and Donovan at 146.1 lbs, setting the stage for a fierce battle of Irish pride with two of their undefeated rising stars putting their perfect records on the line.

The stacked undercard features notable bouts, including former world title challenger Craig Richards (18-4-1, 11 KOs) facing Belfast’s Padraig McCrory (19-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round light-heavyweight clash, and Lisburn’s unbeaten Kurt Walker (11-0, 2 KOs) taking on Leicester’s Leon Woodstock (16-3, 7 KOs) over 10 rounds at featherweight. With a sold-out crowd of 8,000 expected, the winner of Crocker vs. Donovan will earn a shot at the IBF welterweight title, currently held by Jaron “Boots” Ennis, making this a pivotal night for Irish boxing.

The Free live stream prelims broadcast begins at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT / 5:00 pm GMT on Saturday, March 1, 2025 on DAZN’s YouTube Channel.

Main Card

Welterweight: Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan, 12 rounds – IBF title eliminator

Light Heavyweight: Craig Richards vs. Padraig McCrory, 10 rounds

Featherweight: Kurt Walker vs. Leon Woodstock, 10 rounds

Cruiserweight: Tommy McCarthy vs. Steven Ward, 10 rounds

Prelims

Super Bantamweight: Ruadhan Farrell vs. Gerard Hughes, 8 rounds

Lightweight: Shauna Browne vs. Elif Nur Turhan, 10 rounds

Super Bantamweight: Jack O’Neill vs. Mohammed Wako, 4 rounds

Middleweight: Aaron Bowen vs. Juan Cruz Cacheiro, 6 rounds

Like this: Like Loading...