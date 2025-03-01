PBC on Prime Video: Gervonta Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach Live Fight Stream

Free YouTube Prelims Set to Ignite Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Fight Night

Brooklyn, NY – Boxing fans are in for a treat on Saturday, March 1, 2025, as the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Lamont Roach event at the Barclays Center kicks off with a stacked free preliminary undercard streaming live on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. ET/PT. These prelims, part of the PBC on Prime Video broadcast, serve as the perfect appetizer to the main card, where Davis defends his WBA lightweight title against Roach in a highly anticipated Pay-Per-View showdown beginning at 8 p.m. ET. While the main event promises fireworks, the YouTube prelims spotlight rising stars and seasoned fighters looking to make their mark.



Headlining the free prelims is a 10-round middleweight clash between former unified 154-pound champion Jarrett Hurd (25-3-1, 17 KOs) and knockout artist Johan Gonzalez (35-4, 34 KOs). Hurd, 34, known as “Swift,” is coming off a split draw against Jeison Rosario in August 2024 and is determined to reassert his dominance with his signature pressure and power. Gonzalez, a 33-year-old Venezuelan with a staggering 34 knockouts, looks to rebound from an October loss to Yoenis Tellez and derail Hurd’s comeback. This high-stakes matchup could turn into an early show-stealer as experience meets explosive finishing ability.

The co-main event features an unbeaten welterweight showdown between David Whitmire (8-0, 6 KOs) and Angel Munoz (7-0, 5 KOs) over six rounds. At just 18, Washington, D.C.’s Whitmire has dazzled with his poise and power, fresh off a first-round TKO in January. He faces Oceanside, California’s Munoz, a southpaw riding his own knockout momentum from 2024. With both prospects bringing unblemished records and a penchant for stoppages, this bout promises an electrifying clash as they vie for attention on a massive stage.

Kicking off the prelims is a four-round lightweight battle between Deric Davis (5-0, 5 KOs) and Jamal Johnson (2-0, 1 KO). Davis, a 23-year-old from Fort Washington, Maryland, has been unstoppable, scoring three knockouts in 2024 alone, including a first-round TKO of Alfred Moss Jr. in November. Baltimore’s Johnson, returning after nearly two years away following a first-round stoppage in March 2023, aims to shake off the rust and match Davis’s relentless pace. This opener sets the tone with two undefeated fighters hungry to prove themselves.

The free YouTube prelims offer fans a glimpse of boxing’s future stars and a veteran looking to reclaim past glory. Streaming live and accessible to all, it’s the perfect way to kick off an unforgettable fight night before the main card takes over. Don’t miss the action as Hurd, Whitmire, Davis, and their foes look to steal the spotlight ahead of the Davis-Roach main event!

PBC on Prime Video Prelims Lineup:

Jarrett Hurd vs. Johan Gonzalez, 10 rounds, middleweight

David Whitmire vs. Angel Munoz, 6 rounds, welterweight

Deric Davis vs. Jamal Johnson, 4 rounds, lightweight

