Terence Crawford Doubts Errol Spence Jr. Has Enough Accolades for the Hall of Fame

Undefeated boxing star and two division undisputed champion Terence “Bud” Crawford has publicly dismissed the notion that his former rival, Errol Spence Jr., deserves a spot in the Boxing Hall of Fame. The comments, made during a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, have sparked a heated debate among fans and analysts alike.

Crawford, who cemented his legacy with a dominant ninth-round TKO victory over Spence in July 2023 to become the first male boxer to win undisputed titles in two weight classes in the four-belt era, didn’t mince words when asked about Spence’s accolades. “I honestly don’t know if he makes it to the Hall of Fame with the accolades he’s got right now,” Crawford said. “He fought in one division [welterweight], and he unified. He had three belts. But what I’m saying is, they already called him a ‘weight bully,’ right? He beat Kell Brook coming off an eye injury. He beat Shawn Porter—that’s a good win. But I don’t know if that’s enough.”

The remarks have drawn sharp reactions, particularly given Spence’s impressive resume. The Dallas native held the IBF, WBC, and WBA welterweight titles before his loss to Crawford, with notable victories over the likes of Shawn Porter, Kell Brook, and Yordenis Ugas. Spence’s career also includes a remarkable comeback from a near-fatal car accident in 2019, which many cite as a testament to his resilience and determination—qualities often celebrated by Hall of Fame voters.

Critics of Crawford’s stance argue that Spence’s achievements, including unifying three of the four major welterweight titles and maintaining an undefeated record until their clash, make him a strong candidate for future induction. Former world champion Yordenis Ugas, who faced Spence in 2022, came to his defense, saying, “He practically came back from death and eye surgery to become a three-time champion. That alone speaks volumes.” Others in the boxing community have echoed this sentiment, with some suggesting that losing to a fighter of Crawford’s caliber shouldn’t diminish Spence’s accomplishments.

However, Crawford’s comments seem to reflect a broader narrative he’s pushing about his own legacy in comparison to Spence’s. “I could retire right now and be in the Hall of Fame. He couldn’t,” Crawford asserted, pointing to his own record of 41 wins, no losses, and undisputed titles at both 140 and 147 pounds. The Omaha native, widely regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, appears intent on framing his victory over Spence as a defining moment that elevates him far above his rival.

The timing of Crawford’s remarks adds another layer to the controversy. Spence has been sidelined since their 2023 bout, with no confirmed return date, while Crawford is preparing for a highly anticipated showdown with super middleweight king Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in September 2025. Some speculate that Crawford’s comments are a strategic jab, aimed at diminishing Spence’s stock as he chases bigger fights and further cements his own place in boxing history.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their opinions, with sentiments ranging from support for Crawford’s blunt honesty to accusations of pettiness. One post on X noted, “Crawford shot himself in the foot—devaluing his win over Spence by saying he’s not Hall of Fame worthy.” Another user countered, “Spence unified three belts and beat top guys. Crawford’s just salty the rematch never happened.”

Neither Spence nor his team has issued an official response to Crawford’s remarks as of yet.

Muki is a long time boxing fan and enjoys Mixed Martial Arts. He has been writing boxing articles since he was a teen and his favorite fighters of the past are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Prince Naseem Hamed. Favorite MMA fighters are Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva and Fedor Emelianenko.

